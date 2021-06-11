Arizona AG runs for Senate after falling out with Trump





In an interview with POLITICO about his campaign launch, Brnovich said he spoke with Trump and other Republican leaders about his race, calling them good conversations but declining to go into details of what went wrong. been discussed. He also didn’t respond if he thought he could win Trump’s support after the criticism, but said he would focus on portraying Arizona’s conservative and libertarian values.

He was critical of Kelly and the Biden administration, framing his campaign to push back against excess in Washington.

Senator Mark Kelly listens at an outside press conference on April 29, 2021. | Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images

The Arizonans understand that our state has a long and rich tradition of robust individualism and understanding because we don’t need the nanny state, and we don’t want Washington, DC to solve our problems, he said. he declared, calling Kelly out of reach.

In a video launching his campaign, he also highlighted his record as state attorney general, his past career as a prosecutor and his family’s emigration to the United States from the former Yugoslavia.

Hell faces stiff competition for the nomination. Company owner Jim Lamon and retired Major-General Michael McGuire are both already in office. Lamon has already started running TV commercials in the race, including running a border security ad on Fox News in New Jersey, home to Trumps Bedminster Golf Club.

Blake Masters, the COO of Thiel Capital, is also a potential candidate, and Peter Thiel is investing $ 10 million in a super PAC to boost it. Representative Andy Biggs also put out a potential candidacy.

Once a Republican stronghold, the GOP lost a number of high-profile races in Arizona during the Trump era. Trump won the state in 2016, but narrowly lost it in 2020. Democrats overturned the two seats in the state Senate: now-Sen. Kyrsten Sinema won in 2018 and Kelly toppled the other state seat in a 2020 special election. He is on the ballot in 2022 for a full term and already had nearly 4.4 million. dollars in cash in the bank as of March 31.

After losing ground, the Republican divisions have only deepened. The Maricopa County ballot audit, which was run by a private company and frustrated a number of Republicans across the state, remains ongoing despite criticism that it is poorly managed and should not be considered legitimate.

Brnovich certified the election results in November alongside GOP Governor Doug Ducey and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is now running for governor. But Brnovich is in a delicate position on the audit. Trump recently issued several statements criticizing him, calling him lackluster and saying he had done little so far on voter integrity and the 2020 presidential scam and needed to step up. .

Brnovich did not respond directly when asked about Trump’s criticisms of his stance or his claims about the election, only saying the former president was among a growing list of people frustrated with the election from 2020.

He said his office supported the legal right of the state Senate to conduct the audit. He did not say directly when asked whether to trust the audit findings and accept them once it is complete.

We will see what the Senate does. This is their verification, said Brnovich. And when they give us a final report, we’ll look at it and determine the best course of action. “

