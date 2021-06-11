Biden Business-Like as Erdogan seeks new era in early talks





Years of political grievances and a personal history will weigh on Monday’s first meeting of Presidents Joe Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with expectations limited to trust-building cooperation rather than a relationship breakthrough. US and Turkish leaders meet in Brussels as NATO allies hold summit, and their talks will focus on military issues. Turkey could help protect Kabul airport after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, but wants financial and security support. Erdogan plans to present Turkish deals to sell armed drones to Ukraine and Poland, and possibly Latvia, as aiding efforts to deter Russia, according to people familiar with preparations for the meeting. He will offer to deepen collaboration in Syria and Libya, and highlight Turkey’s role in stopping refugees heading to Europe, they said. The Turkish leader’s longer-term goal is American acceptance of his assertive foreign policy, and he sees the Biden talks as a springboard for an official visit to the United States, the people said. Erdogan told US executives at Amazon, Coca-Cola, Google and others last month that there was a chance “to usher in a new era” in the relationship. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan predicted only a “business opportunity to review the full scope of their relationship.” A lot of mistrust “The main question is whether Turkey remains the key to US interests,” said Nigar Goksel, director of the Turkey project at International Crisis Group. “Supporters of a stronger relationship say so, especially to contain Russia and stabilize the Middle East.” But, she said, the counter-arguments are gaining ground in Washington, with more emphasis on how to degrade the relationship or make Erdogan less provocative. There is no lack of mistrust. Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system has alarmed its NATO allies and triggered US sanctions. Erdogan’s government this week extended a military offensive against Kurdish separatists allied to a US-backed group and further attempts to shut down a pro-Kurdish group political party that has been criticized by Washington as undemocratic. Photographer: Chris Post / AP Photo The two countries clash over the US trial of a Turk state bank for allegedly violating sanctions against Iran, Turkey’s human rights record and Washington’s refusal to extradite a cleric Ankara accuses of orchestrating a coup Failed state. ‘Plan B’ Biden, who before becoming president called Erdogan an “autocrat” and supported his impeachment by Turkish voters, became the first American leader since Ronald Reagan to call the massacre of Armenians during the Ottoman era. genocide, angering Ankara. People who briefed on Turkey’s preparations for the talks in Brussels denied reports that Erdogan was planning a compromise on Russian missiles that could put them in joint Turkish-American custody, possibly at Incirlik airbase, claiming that it had not been discussed with the United States. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has sought to allay American concerns, saying Russian engineers and soldiers sent to assemble the S-400s will not be in the country when they deploy. “Even though Ankara and Washington are looking for areas in which they can cooperate more, the two sides also have a plan B: to hedge their bets, to seek to diversify their alliances to ensure that the other does not carry too much weight. “said Goksel. – With the help of Jennifer Jacobs Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

