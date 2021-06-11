Bidens put on sneakers for a drink on the hotel terrace after Boris Johnson’s meeting





President Biden and First Lady Jill shocked fellow guests at their castle-themed hotel in England when they stepped out in sneakers and jeans for a drink on the hotel terrace after meeting the Prime Minister Briton Boris Johnson. The first couple entered the patio of Treganna Castle, built in 1774 on the Cornish coast, and knocked over wooden furniture before taking a seat. BBC reporter Jon Sopel tweeted a video of a brief exchange he had with Biden when the president unexpectedly appeared. “A first in my career. @POTUS comes and sits at the table in a bar next to me and orders a drink. I try to act nonchalantly ”, Sopel tweeted. In the video, Biden said “we are enjoying our walk.” When Sopel suggested to Biden that the overcast weather could use some sun, Biden replied, “Well, I’ll tell you, it’s so beautiful, it doesn’t even need sun.” The BBC reporter wrote that Biden ordered a coke and his wife tasted a glass of red wine. In a rare commonality with his predecessor Donald Trump, Biden does not drink alcohol. Biden did not respond to questions from American reporters after a meeting earlier today with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where the couple put aside a Brexit feud and focused on flattery and deployment of a revised Atlantic Charter committing nations to fight global warming, cybercriminals and the COVID-19 pandemic. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with President Joe Biden during their meeting ahead of the G7 summit at the Carbis Bay Hotel on June 10, 2021. Getty Images At the meeting, Biden gave Johnson a bicycle. And Johnson gave him a framed photograph of a British mural depicting abolitionist Frederick Douglass. Biden has repeatedly praised Johnson on his recent marriage to his third wife, Carrie Johnson, 33, who hit her wrist after passing the Prime Minister for a first handshake. The bride and Jill Biden dipped their feet in the Atlantic Ocean with the Prime Minister’s under-two-month-old son.







