Donald Trump says he trusts Vladimir Putin more than US intelligence and asks Joe Biden to send him his “sincere greetings”





Donald Trump told Joe Biden to warmly greet Vladimir Putin when the two leaders meet next week and said it should be obvious not to trust US intelligence on Russian election interference.

In a statement from his Save America campaign Thursday night, the former US president attacked his successor and suggested he did not trust US intelligence about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

In 2018, Mr. Trump was asked after meeting Mr. Putin in Helsinki whether Moscow intervened in the 2016 presidential election and he caused consternation in Washington and the Republican Party by siding with the Russian president.

The White House later claimed that Mr. Trump was wrong, but on Thursday Mr. Trump said: Who do I trust, they asked, Russia or our Obama-era “intelligence”, That is, people like Comey, McCabe, the two lovers, Brennan, Clapper, and many other sleezebags or Russia, the answer, after all that has been discovered and written, should be obvious.

Our government has rarely had such thugs like these working for it.

Mr Biden and Mr Putin will have their first meeting Wednesday in Geneva with the aim of reopening communications between the White House and the Kremlin. The US president is expected to discuss with Mr. Putin the cyber attacks by Russian-linked actors against US companies, including the world’s largest supplier of meat and a large pipeline, which have been targeted by hackers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos