Prime Minister Modi to address virtual dialogue on desertification, land degradation and drought at UN next week: The Tribune India

United Nations, June 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a high-level virtual dialogue on desertification, land degradation and drought at the UN convened by the President of the General Assembly next week.

Modi, President of the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (President of the UNCCD COP14), will address the high-level event convened by the President of the 75th session General Assembly Volkan Bozkir with support from the UNCCD on the morning of June 14, according to a media advisory published here by the office of the President of the General Assembly.

The high-level event will also be addressed by United Nations Under-Secretary-General Amina Mohamed, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification Ibrahim Thiaw and the Coordinator of the Association of Fulani Women and Indigenous Peoples of Chad (AFPAT) Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim as well as heads of state and government, ministers and senior UN officials.

Leaders from the agricultural industry, representatives of international organizations and civil society groups will also speak at the event, which aims to assess progress made in combating land degradation and chart the course for it. follow for global efforts to revive and restore healthy lands.

“Land is the foundation of our societies and is the cornerstone of global food security and environmental health, zero hunger, poverty eradication and affordable energy. It underpins the success of the entire 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, ”said the opinion.

Modi inaugurated the 14th high-level session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in New Delhi in September 2019.

The Conference adopted the Delhi Declaration in which parties promote the transition and improvement of energy access in rural and urban communities through projects aimed at combating desertification / land degradation and drought and achieve land degradation neutrality and resilience building.

He also encouraged a proactive approach to reduce the risks and impacts of desertification / land degradation and drought through the implementation of drought preparedness plans and increased drought risk mitigation and sand and dust storms.

Next week’s high-level dialogue will put land restoration at the center of the overall SDG agenda and for climate, biodiversity and disaster risk reduction, along the path of the Conference of the United Nations. United Nations on Biodiversity 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (CBD COP 15), United Nations Conference on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP26), UNCCD COP15 and Food Systems Summit 2021.

“Globally, a fifth of the land area – over 2 billion hectares – is degraded, including more than half of all agricultural land. Unless we change the way we manage soils, more than 90% could be degraded by 2050, ”said the UN.

“Land degradation negatively impacts one fifth of the earth’s land area and the livelihoods of 3.2 billion people, or 40% of the world’s population. It accelerates climate change and biodiversity loss, and contributes to droughts, forest fires, involuntary migration and the emergence of zoonotic infectious diseases, ”he said.

The UN added that a billion hectares can be restored over the next 10 years to turn the tide, fuel Covid-19 recoveries and provide livelihoods at a time when hundreds of millions of jobs are threatened.

The Dialogue aims to draw the attention of the international community to land issues and generate political will for the implementation of land solutions as part of Covid-19 adaptation and recovery strategies.

It will encourage all member states to adopt and implement land degradation neutrality goals and national drought plans, he said.

The opinion added that the event will also encourage member states, the private sector and all stakeholders to come together for land action, and support the Land Degradation Neutrality Fund and others. funding mechanisms to intensify land restoration by all sectors of society.

It will allow participants to share experiences and best practices, cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models that advance green, resilient and inclusive recovery strategies, he said. PTI