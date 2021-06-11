Intel: United States commits Turkey to Kabul airport security

The Biden administration continues to discuss with Turkish officials Ankara’s offer to take over security at Kabul International Airport after the departure of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan later this summer.

The talks precede President Joe Bidens’ first scheduled meeting since taking office with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid deteriorating relations between the two NATO allies.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday that Turkey could provide forces to secure Kabul airport after Western forces left Afghanistan if his government’s demands for political, financial and logistical support were met by its forces. allies.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday he could not confirm the requests, but told Al-Monitor that discussions on the proposal are continuing.

US officials have had ongoing discussions with Turkish leaders over their airport security plans, Kirby said, adding: “Obviously this is a national decision that President Erdogan needs to take. take and we respect it.

Airport security in any form will be important not only for the United States, but also for other countries to maintain a diplomatic presence in Kabul there, Kirby said.

Turkish officials expressed their openness in principle to the idea at a NATO summit in Brussels last month.

Why is this important: This decision could be the occasion to lay a springboard on the long road towards the re-establishment of close relations between the two allies.

The two have so far proved unable to compromise on disputes over US support for Kurdish-led fighters in Syria, whom Turkey considers terrorists, or over Ankara’s purchase of the air defense system. Russian S-400, which the United States believes could pose a threat to the alliances aircraft.

The logistical support that the United States and NATO might be able to provide remains uncertain. The Pentagon does not yet have a clear idea of ​​what its capabilities will be in Afghanistan after the withdrawal.

US officials are keep looking access to military bases in the countries of the region to continue the counterterrorism operations on the horizon in Afghanistan. Officials said Washington would leave only a small contingent of forces to secure the US embassy in Kabul.

The Pentagon is also asking the Biden administration for permission to continue airstrikes to support the Afghan army if Taliban forces threaten to capture major population centers, the New York Times reported.

Reuters cited U.S. officials expressing some skepticism about the ability to back Turkey’s plan, but U.S. officials are clearly open to engaging on the issue, as Kirby made clear on Wednesday.

The Turkish government initially said it would stay in Afghanistan after NATO left. But Ankara officials backed down on that idea last month, raise concerns among NATO member states that had hoped to leave embassies in the Afghan capital.

The Taliban have made surprising gains against local security forces as Western forces withdraw their troops from the country. Some 150 members of the Afghan security forces were killed or wounded in attacks across the country in just 24 hours earlier this week, Afghan officials said.

And after:Biden is expected to meet with Erdogan at the NATO summit in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues, from Turkey’s potential future role in Afghanistan to Syria, Iran and tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki called the meeting a priority for Biden.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the president will look for ways to move forward on the important differences between the two countries on values ​​and human rights and which Biden looks forward to the opportunity to revisit. the full extent of the relationship.