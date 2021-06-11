Karachi PTI MP announces boycott of budget session





PTI MP Abdul Shakoor Shad. File photoPTI MNA Shakoor Shad is unhappy with his government, says he will not attend the budget session, adds that the PTI government is ignoring Karachi.

ISLAMABAD: PTI MP Abdul Shakoor Shad is unhappy with his own government and announced the boycott of today’s budget session, Geo News reported on Friday.

Shad, a member of Karachi, told Geo News that he requested a special package for Lyari from Prime Minister Imran Khan, but was refused.

“I will not attend the budget session,” said the PTI lawmaker, adding that the Sindh government announced a package for the region despite the loss of the elections.

“The federal government is not interested in issues related to Sindh and Karachi.”

Shad did not come to Islamabad for the budget session which will be called at 4 p.m. today.

The PTI chief earlier echoed reservations expressed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who said the Center ignored Sindh.

In a hard-hitting press conference Tuesday after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, CM Shah warned the federal government that the province would put up resistance, as the Center “ignored” the province in its disposition. in the next budget.

The chief minister said the federal government would take revenge on the people of Sindh for getting fewer votes.

CM Shah said the federal government had “completely ignored Sindh in the new budget,” adding that “not a single penny” had been set aside for the Karachi project.

Urging the federal government not to “divide Pakistan in two”, Shah reiterated the warning that Sindh would no longer tolerate such treatment and would show “resistance”.

