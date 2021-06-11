Driver even called Fortune Depot a curse in front of President Jokowi, reason revealed







The president’s dialogue with the container driver in Tanjung Priok. Youtube / Presidential Secretariat © 2021 Merdeka.com Merdeka.com – A container truck driver named Nuratno bluntly called the doors of the Fortune Petikemas depot a “curse” in front of President Joko Widodo. On behalf of all the container drivers, he expressed his disappointment with the existence of the container depot in the Tanjung Priok port area. To the president, Nuratno also demanded that the container door issue be resolved immediately. This was conveyed directly by him during an open discussion with the President. The following is a full review from a video uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel on Friday (6/11/2021): Go viral on social media Previously, a video containing the story of a truck driver complaining about traffic jams in the Tanjung Priok area due to the activities of three existing depots went viral on social media. Indeed, the serious congestion that occurs has a negative impact on all aspects, especially with regard to the income of truck drivers. Video of the complaint was shared by the @ferry_kdg Twitter account. In the video, the video uploader calls on the president and government to immediately clean up the three existing container depots, namely G Fortune, Dwipa and New Priok Container Terminal One (NCPT 1). “If only my statute was read by the president, I don’t ask for anything, I don’t ask for money, I don’t ask for a car, I don’t ask for wealth from the president.

Just one thing, please dissolve G Fortune repository, NPCT 1 and Dwipa repository, ”the caption reads. I will help post, sir, hope the government sees and hears it, including the president … 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/cezsyHZoNL – Timor Ferry (@ferry_kdg) April 5, 2021 The president holds an open discussion Youtube / Presidential Secretariat © 2021 Merdeka.com Following the viral video, President Joko Widodo immediately held an open discussion with representatives of container drivers in the Tanjung Priok region. The drivers complained about the existence of the Petikemas depot gate which actually caused serious traffic jams and impacted the smooth flow of goods at the port. Obstruction of the movement of goods certainly affects the amount of income that can be obtained by the drivers. In addition, severe traffic jams also have the potential to trigger the emergence of thugs who demand illegal levies (extortion) from drivers. Truck driver calls Fortune Depot a curse in front of President Then, one of the representatives of the container drivers present at the discussion had the opportunity to express his complaint directly. He even bluntly called Depo Fortune a “curse” in front of the president. Youtube / Presidential Secretariat © 2021 Merdeka.com “It’s a Fortune depot if the group of drivers is labeled ‘a cursed depot.’ Nuratno. On this occasion, Nuratno admitted that he and his fellow drivers had had time to protest against the management of the depot. However, so far, in fact, no concrete changes have taken place. Ask to be repaired immediately Youtube / Presidential Secretariat © 2021 Merdeka.com In addition, Nuratno hopes that the president can immediately ask PT. GFC Indonesia Terminal, which houses the Fortune depot, to improve the entry and exit access system to reduce the congestion that often occurs. “The impact can be everywhere, my friends and I hope that the traffic jams and the thugs will be corrected soon,” he said. [khu] Read more: There was virus on social networks …







