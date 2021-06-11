From the red star to the black sun: China’s fall into fascism





"Removing the red varnish from the Chinese government lays bare a grim reality: that the world's second superpower is a fascist superpower"



During the recent Union debate on the global resurgence of fascism, I was struck by the total omission of China from the debate by the six speakers. This is symptomatic of a larger trend that neglects China’s politics and rhetoric in favor of its overtly red aesthetic. From the genocide of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang to chauvinistic postures on its borders, Xi Jinping’s China looks much more like fascist Italy, Germany and Japan than the post-Stalinist Soviet Union.

The roots of China’s descent into fascism can be traced back to Deng Xiaoping’s rise to power and Economic reforms which openly rejected central planning in favor of a market economy. These reforms have played a role not only in making China rapid economic growth, but also by securing a place on the world stage, by opening the country to world markets. On the surface, these reforms have given up the power of the state over the economy; but by allowing private enterprise they laid the foundations for an economy similar to those of the fascist countries of the 1930s and 1940s.

As shown China processing of Jack Ma and Alibaba, the Chinese state wields enormous power over companies to strengthen its hold over the population. A fundamental facet of fascism is the militarization of capitalism to help strengthen the authority and interests of government. Unlike the Soviet-style planned economy, the fascists are content with the development of private monopolies and the agglomeration of private enterprises, enriching their owners as long as it is in the government’s interest to do so. The tolerance of the Zaibatsu by the Japanese imperial militarist government and the open support of the Nazis for powerful monopolies in Germany such as IG Farben, Krupp and Rheinmetall bear witness to this. The Chinese economy is much closer to this form of militarized fascist capitalism, tolerating powerful monopolies such as Huawei as long as they continue to pledge allegiance in silence, than it is to a market-reformed Soviet Union. like Gorbachev’s perestroika.

If Dengism laid the economic foundations for the development of Chinese fascism, it was Xi Jinping who allowed it to flourish. In 1995, Umberto Eco provided one of the most comprehensive definitions of fascism in his essay Ur-Fascism.Looking at China’s adherence to the properties stated in its essay, we can quickly see that the Chinese government is at heart, fascist.

The first property of Ur-Fascism, a syncretic cult of Tradition, was kissed by Xi Jinping at the start of his reign and has only grown stronger since. President Xi’s promotion of traditional Confucianism mixed with socialist rhetoric runs counter to Maos’ infamous Cultural Revolution which sought to end traditionalist thinking and values ​​in China, and shows a clear break with the system. authoritarian socialism imposed by Mao. Just like the Mare Nostrum myth of Italy or the Aryanist myth of Germany, this cult of tradition reforges the national myth of China to return to a mythical, grandiose, imperial past. Before Xi, the myth of China was characterized by a common revolutionary narrative which celebrated the triumph of the worker and the peasant over the systems of capitalist oppression. This national myth has since become irrelevant and unrelated to many, as China’s middle class flourished, forcing a transition to a new one. In fact, appealing to a frustrated middle class is Ecos d’Ur-Fascisme’s sixth property. Similar to Japanese ultra-nationalism, Chinese fascism itself breeds feelings of frustration in an otherwise satisfied middle class by weaving an element of political humiliation into its own myth that it then seeks to resolve.

We can no longer treat China as a remnant of the Cold War, the Soviet Union that could have been

Like the Japanese The myth of Asia for Asians, the new national myth proposes that the historical greatness of China has been unfairly undermined by the imperialist affronts of the European powers through the Chinas century of humiliation,and that expansionist and imperialist foreign policy is justified by redressing historic wrongs. In the eyes of the Chinese fascist, until all these historic wrongs are righted, China’s humiliation continues and national renewal,Xi Jinping’s ultimate goal cannot be achieved. This framework explains China’s eagerness to reclaim and integrate historic central territories such as Hong Kong and Taiwan, regardless of international ramifications.

In China, disagreement with the government and the national myth becomes betrayal due to the extension of the century of humiliation, another property of the Ecos definition. Protesters in Hong Kong have been vilified as CIA moles by much of the Chinese media because, in their eyes, rejecting the government only continues the humiliation of China by the West and therefore there is no reason for a Chinese citizen to reject the government unless let it not be disloyal.

This idea of ​​national humiliation which is prolonged and fostered by Western infiltration has led to an obsession with conspiracy, much like the myth of the stab in the back of Nazi Germany. This has led to an increase in the number of statist jurists who support a broad view of state authority that prioritizes the stability of the nation above all else, as external threats cannot be properly defended otherwise. . The statistics have been strongly affecting by the work of Carl Schmitt, Hitler’s Crown lawyer, who expressed very similar views aimed at defending against an alleged plot against the German state and people. This justified a dystopian infrastructure and surveillance methods, such as the social credit system, in addition to the ongoing persecution and genocide of minorities such as the Uyghurs. National security, in their eyes, must be a priority above all.

Removing the red varnish from the Chinese government lays bare a grim reality: that the world’s second-largest superpower is a fascist superpower. We can no longer treat China as a remnant of the Cold War, the Soviet Union which might have been. The policy of national rejuvenation puts China on a collision course between America and itself, as the Chinese government’s unspoken goals cannot be achieved without significant concessions that would dramatically diminish America’s world position. America can pursue its own imperial agenda, but it is certainly the preferable superpower to China, given its somewhat flawed but largely democratic institutions. War is not inevitable and fascist domination can still be countered after all, America still eclipses China when it comes to world power. We cannot, however, continue to delude ourselves that China is an amicable trading partner seeking mutual benefit.