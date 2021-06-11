UK to donate 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine: Boris Johnson | World news





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that his country will provide the world with 100 million doses of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, in excess of its needs, over the next year. Read also: Covid-19: what you need to know today “Due to the success of the UK vaccination program, we are now able to share some of our excess doses with those who need them,” Johnson said, according to excerpts from the announcement released by his office. The announcement came ahead of the G-7 summit, which will start later on Friday and will be hosted by the UK. Additionally, Johnson last week called on the leaders of the other G-7 countries in the UK – the US, Canada, France, Italy, Germany and Japan – to vaccinate the world. whole “by the end of next year”. The first five million doses will be given by the end of September, starting in the coming weeks. Of the remaining 95 million doses, 25 million will be given before the end of the year. Eighty million of these 100 million doses will be shared through Covax, the global Covid-19 vaccine sharing program. The rest will be shared bilaterally with countries in need. Johnson’s office statement follows an announcement made hours earlier by US President Joe Biden, who is in the UK to attend the G-7 summit, that the US will buy 500 million doses Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to donate. to 92 low- and middle-income countries, as well as to the African Union. Read also: India expected to get biggest share of US vaccines Last week, the Biden administration announced plans to donate 80 million excess doses of Covid-19 vaccines to countries in need. At the G-7 summit, leaders of participating countries are expected to announce that they will deliver at least one billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the world through dose sharing and funding. (With ANI inputs)

