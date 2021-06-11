



Home Notice Editorials The beaten path Encouraging more paddy rice production makes little economic sense. The rise of the MSP is politically directed Farmers should actually be discouraged from cultivating them, along with sugar cane, as they are also energy intensive. The political fallout from the movement against the agricultural laws of the Center is evident. The Narendra Modi government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) for the 2021-22 paddy crop from Rs 72 per quintal, to Rs 1,940 for common varieties and Rs 1,960 for grade A varieties. of just over 4.8%, may seem modest. It is also true that the costs of cultivation, in particular due to the diesel used to power tractors, irrigation pumps and combines have increased. But that does not justify an increase in the MSP now, as stocks of rice and wheat in public reserves have, for the first time, crossed the 100 million tonnes (mt) mark. Government agencies have purchased more than 97 tonnes of the two grains so far from the 2020-21 harvest, even breaking the previous year’s record of 91 tonnes. When granaries are already overflowing, the distribution of free grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, in addition to the existing rights of the National Food Security Act, has made little difference in encouraging paddy production. and wheat makes no economic sense. Farmers should actually be discouraged from cultivating them, along with sugar cane, as they are also energy intensive. But it’s not just about economics and agroecology. The government should promote agriculture and animal agriculture which also lead to the consumption of foods rich in protein, vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber in relation to calories and sugar by the population. The right way to do this is to freeze the paddy and wheat MSPs, in addition to capping their supply at, say, 10-15 quintals per acre per farmer. This must be combined with higher PSMs for legumes, oilseeds and millets. The MSPs of tur and urad are up by Rs 300 per quintal for the coming season, while even more (Rs 452 / quintal) in the case of sesame. But the lack of a guaranteed supply means that farmers have no incentive to cultivate them. Instead, they are likely to further expand the area cultivated with rice and wheat, thus perpetuating the most economically, environmentally and nutritionally perverse cultivation pattern. The reasons why the Modi government took the beaten path are obvious. Since the start of the Farmer Agitation, he has been under pressure to demonstrate that his reform laws are not aimed at ending MSP-based sourcing. It is not for nothing that government agencies this time bought large quantities of paddy and wheat in the Punjab, where the protests were also loudest. As the state heads for elections early next year and the ruling party is forced on the defensive following mismanagement of the second wave of the pandemic and electoral defeat in West Bengal , a renewal of the movement is considered politically inopportune. Once again, it is politics that has taken the wheel. The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click on here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian express application.

