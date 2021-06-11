Trump spokesman Jason Miller quits to join tech startup





Former Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign Jason Miller walks the halls of the U.S. Capitol on day one of Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial on February 9, 2021 in Washington, DC

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s longtime aide and current spokesperson Jason Miller is stepping down, a source close to the plans told CNBC on Thursday.

Miller, who has worked for Trump since his 2016 presidential campaign, is stepping down from his full-time role as spokesperson for the former president to become CEO of a tech start-up, the source said without providing further details.

No start date or transition timeline has been revealed, and no announcement is imminent, the source said.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

But according to the source, the unnamed company has a social media platform that is “under review” by Trump, who has hinted that he will join a new social media channel after he was kicked off Twitter and Facebook in January following the deadly Capitol invasion. .

Miller will be the first CEO of the tech company, which has had a platform in development since last year, the source said when asked for more information on the start-up. Miller will nonetheless remain in Trump’s orbit and remain an ally of Trump’s team, according to the source.

It is not known who will fill the role that will soon be vacant. Margo Martin, another Trump press secretary, referred CNBC to Miller for comment.

Miller’s departure comes just over a week after the final closure of Trump’s personal blog page, which had been active for less than a month.

This webpage was originally touted as a “communications platform” but was actually just a place Trump could post statements he was not allowed to share on media sites. more popular social.

Miller told CNBC at the time that the blog was “not coming back” and that it was “just ancillary to the larger efforts that we are leading and working on.”

The spokesperson also tweeted on June 2 that Trump would indeed join another social media platform.

Miller had worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign and his presidential transition, and was originally slated to become White House communications director for the new administration.

Those plans were scrapped after allegations of an extramarital affair with former Trump campaign member AJ Delgado became public.

The Trump campaign in 2020 hired Miller for the latter part of the race, which Trump lost to current President Joe Biden.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos