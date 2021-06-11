Multan Sultans revive campaign with narrow victory over Karachi Kings – Newspaper





KARACHI: Multan Sultans won a relentless 12-point victory over the Karachi Kings to keep their HBL Pakistan Super League 6 qualifying aspirations on track at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

After scoring 176-5 thanks to the invaluable contributions of Rille Rossouw, Khushdil Shah and Sohaib Maqsood, Multan bowling run by leg spinner Imran Tahir and fashion designer Imran Khan kept Babar Azam in check as Karachi was limited to 164- 7. Babar finished on 85 but the Pakistani captain lacked the usual fluidity when he desperately needed acceleration.

Multan’s skipper Mohammad Rizwan maneuvered his bowlers with great intelligence to ensure Karachi stayed well behind the requested rate as the chase became difficult, even by Babar’s high standards. Barely a batsman who would go ballistic, Babar quietly dealt with the ongoing work after seeing his opening partner, Sharjeel Khan, tragically run out when the ball ricocheted off Sohail Khan’s arm, throwing his arm over the stumps on the non-attacking side.

Imran Tahir then took care of Martin Guptill and Najibullah Zadran who were both making their PSL debuts to strengthen Multans’ grip on the game, which ended up only going for the second in six outings against Karachi.

Babar belatedly tried to bring Karachi as close as possible with the good support of Chadwick Walton (35 of 23), but the exit of the West Indian wicket keeper / batsman changed the whole complexion in Multan’s favor.

Imran Khan finally put the seal of approval by winning three wickets in the final as Babar walked away in discouragement after hitting five fours and four sixes during his 63 efforts in what was his 52nd score of over 50 in T20 cricket.

Earlier in the evening, a final eventful pass pushed Multan back into the race after races appeared to have dried up amid the overs. But Khushdil Shah crossed two limits and six of Mohammad Amir’s last four deliveries, which ultimately cost 19 races, and made the difference between winning and losing, as Karachi discovered in the chase.

The disgruntled Pakistani southpaw, on the other hand, sent a stunning 18th over, conceding just three singles and never giving Khushdil space to start. The end numbers of 0-42 were bitterly disappointed for the spearhead who was recently in private discussion with Babar for a possible return to the T20 World Cup.

After Imad called the draw correctly, Multan made his way into the power play at 60 with most of the scoring provided by Sohaib after Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was sacked due to of Imad. The Pakistani gap timed the ball perfectly while hitting five limits and an effortless six over a long distance against Imad’s rotation.

But Waqas Maqsood eventually got his own, forcing his unrelated namesake to cut the ball off his stumps. The departure of Sohaib (31 against 14) did not break the tempo since Rossouw took over the role of aggressor. The former contribution of the South African internationals in the 68-point stand with Rizwan was a 24-ball 44 (seven limits).

Halfway through, Multan had skyrocketed to 107-2 and was starting to lose momentum as Rossouw and Rizwan rushed for a rather vigilant 29 of 23, while Shimron Hetmyer (7) also followed soon after. , being foiled by Thisara Pereras, a recently retired Sri Lankan all-rounder, is skillful and subtle at changing gears.

However, Khushdil showed good poise and attacked when it mattered as the southpaw went to a well-built 32-ball undefeated shot of 44 with the help of four fours and a six-brace. .

At the time of filing this report, Lahore Qalandars’ winners of Wednesday’s Abu Dhabi stage opener against former two-time champions Islamabad United were in action against 2017 PSL winners Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday night.

Current Ranking

(Counted under, played, won, lost, tied, without result, points, net run-rate):

Lahore Qalandars 5 4 1 0 0 8 +0.077

Kings of Karachi 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.463

Peshawar Zalmi 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.430

Islamabad United 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.145

Sultans multans 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.099

Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.970

* updated after Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans game on Thursday

Dashboard

SULTANS MULTAN:

Drummers & dismissal mode RB 4s 6s SR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz st Walton b Imad 3 4 0 0 75.00 Mohammad Rizwan out of stock 29 23 2 1 126.08 Sohaib Maqsood b Waqas 31 14 5 1 221.42

RR Rossouw c Babar b Perera 44 24 7 0 183.33

SO Hetmyer c Waqas b Perera 7 9 0 0 77.77 Khushdil Shah not released 44 32 5 2 137.50

Sohail Tanvir not released 14 14 1 0 100.00

SUPPLEMENTS (LB-1, W-3) 4

TOTAL (for five weeks, 20 overs) 176

FALL OF WKTS: 1-4 (Rahmanullah), 2-40 (Sohaib), 3-08 (Rossouw), 4-109 (Rizwan), 5-128 (Hetmyer).

DIDN’T BEAT: Sohail Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan.

BOWLING: Imad Wasim 3-0-34-1 (1v); Mohammad Amir 4-0-42-0 (1v); Waqas Maqsood 4-0-33-1; Arshad Iqbal 2-0-20-0 (1v); Qasim Akram 4-0-34-0; Perera 3-0-12-2.

THE KARACHI KINGS:

Drummers & dismissal mode RB 4s 6s SR

Sharjeel Khan sold out 4 6 0 0 66.66

Babar Azam did not go out 85 63 5 4 134.92

Mr. J. Guptill b Imran Tahir 11 16 1 0 68.75

Najibullah Zadran lbw b Imran Tahir 11 6 0 1 183.33

CAK Walton sold out 35 23 4 1 152.17

NLTC Perera c Rahmanullah b Imran Khan 0 2 0 0 0.00

Imad Wasim c Rizwan b Imran Khan 0 1 0 0 0.00 Qasim Akram c Sohaib b Imran Khan 10 3 1 1 333.33

SUPPLEMENTS (LB-2, W-6) 8

TOTAL (for seven weeks, 20 overs) 164

FALL OF WKTS: 1-14 (Sharjeel), 2-57 (Guptill), 3-77 (Najibullah), 4-154 (Walton), 5-154 (Perera), 6-154 (Imad), 7-164 ( Qasim).

DIDN’T BEAT: Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal.

Bowling: Sohail Khan 4-0-33-0 (1v); Sohail Tanvir 4-0-28-0 (2s); Imran Khan 4-0-28-3 Shahnawaz Dhani 4-0-46-0 (2nd); Imran Tahir 4-0-27-2 (1v).

RESULT: Multan Sultans won by 12 points.

REFEREES: Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza.

TV REFEREE: Rashid Riaz.

MATCH REFEREE: Ali Naqvi.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Rilee Rossouw (Sultans multans).

FRIDAY BINDING: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (9:00 p.m. PST).

Posted in Dawn, le 11 June 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos