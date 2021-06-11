With Ridwan Kamil, President Jokowi discusses mass vaccination at RSUI Depok





Liputan6.com, Jakarta West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil accompanied President Joko Widodo to review the mass immunization program at the University of Indonesia Hospital, Depok City, Wednesday (9/6/2021) . The target there is 1,200 people, including seniors, line drivers and public workers. Also present were the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the Mayor of Depok Mohammad Idris and the CEO of RSUI Astuti Giantini. The president and his entourage reviewed the mass vaccination in the hospital parking lot. In this place, residents are vaccinated by several methods, namely the drive (without getting out of the vehicle) and drop-in locations for drivers and motorcycle taxis online. Then the group walked to the hospital. There, the group saw first-hand the immunization process for several community groups, including the elderly. According to Governor Ridwan Kamil, vaccination priority in West Java is currently a priority in the buffer zone of the state capital. For Jabodetabek to be more controlled due to the spirit of friendliness, he said on Wednesday (09/06/2021). The governor hopes that the vaccination in West Java will be completed soon with all kinds of obstacles and efforts. “I hope that the vaccination will go smoothly and that the pandemic can be controlled,” said Ridwan Kamil. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo hopes that the process of mass immunization in other areas will also go as planned, namely by prioritizing speed and wide coverage. We hope that the (mass) vaccination will take place not only here but in other regions, in other provinces as well. I received information from the Minister of Health (Budi Gunadi Sadikin) that today she was also standing in Bandung and Tangerang, which were in large numbers, he said. Jokowi also hopes that the goal of 700,000 vaccines per day can be reached this month. Thus, the following month, the goal of 1 million vaccines per day can be reached. And we’re hoping that this month the 700,000 immunizations per day goal will actually be met, so that in July, we entered the 1 million immunizations per day goal of 1 million, Jokowi said.

