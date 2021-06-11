Media demanded not to use photos of slain Pakistani family





A person claiming to be a relative of the Afzaal family – who was recently the target of a terrorist attack in London, Ontario, Canada – has asked media not to use private photos of the family.

In a Facebook post, he said the images had been used on mainstream and social media without family approval and consent.

“We have constantly asked various social media pages not to use the photo in which my aunt (Madiha Salman, the mother of the 9 year old boy) is not wearing her headscarf and it is not an accurate representation of who has was killed in the attack, “he added.

Read also “Islamophobia integrates in Europe”

The post said the family did not know how the photo was leaked, but was meant to be a private photo, not to be used by the media. “A lot of pages accepted our request, but now it’s on the biggest news channels.”

He claimed that the TV stations did not respond to posts or comments, instead, they deleted them. “The other family photo, which they’re all standing on, was allowed to be used but only if it cropped the 9-year-old from it or blurred his face since we want to respect his privacy at this time,” he added.

The incident

A Canadian Muslim family of Pakistani descent lost three of their generations on Sunday after being the target of a “religiously motivated” attack when a pickup overturned them in southern Ontario in Canada as they waited on the sidewalk to cross the road.

Police said a man accused of killing the family targeted them in a hate-motivated attack.

“There is evidence that it was a planned, premeditated, hate-motivated act,” Detective Superintendent Paul Waight of the London Police Department told reporters.

“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” Waight said.

He added that police in London – 200 km southwest of Toronto – were consulting with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and prosecutors about the potential laying of terrorism charges.

The four family members killed were Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah Afzaal and Afzaal’s mother, 74, whose name has not yet been released. Their nine-year-old son, Fayez Afzaal, is hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The family immigrated from Pakistan about 14 years ago, according to media reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident a “terrorist attack”.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, he called the attack “a brutal, cowardly and brazen act of violence.”

“It wasn’t an accident,” he said. “It was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities.

Trudeau said he had spoken with the mayor of London, Ed Holder, about how to protect Muslim communities across the country.

Expressing his sorrow over the killings, Prime Minister Imran Khan called the attack a “condemnable act of terrorism”.

“Saddened to learn of the murder of a Muslim Canadian family of Pakistani descent in London, Ontario,” Prime Minister Imran said in a tweet.

“Islamophobia must be combated comprehensively by the international community,” he added.

“This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries.”

Saddened to learn of the murder of a Muslim Canadian family of Pakistani descent in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the rise of Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophony must be fought in a comprehensive manner by the international community.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 8, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos