Biden and Johnson hold first reunion, but Northern Ireland casts a shadow





CARBIS BAY, UK: Joe Biden and Boris Johnson will hold their first face-to-face on Thursday, in which they will lay the groundwork for a new deal, despite Brexit and its consequences in Northern Ireland casting a shadow over the ‘old “special relationship”.

Biden – on his first overseas tour as President of the United States – and the British Prime Minister are set to agree on a modern version of a charter signed by Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt , which sets the postwar goals for democracy, commerce, and opportunity.

“The world needs this meeting,” Johnson wrote in an article on Thursday, saying “now is the time to dispel any gloomy sentiment.”

The new charter “encompasses science, technology and commerce” and “underscores our shared commitment to NATO,” Johnson said.

But while wishing to assert the strength of the long-standing partnership, Biden reportedly ordered U.S. diplomats to reprimand Johnson for his handling of Brexit and its effects on the Northern Ireland peace process.

The Times daily reported that Britain’s top US diplomat Yael Lempert told Brexit Minister Lord Frost that the UK government “is” igniting “tensions in Ireland and Europe with its opposition to checks in the ports of the province “.

Port checks on deliveries to Northern Ireland from mainland Britain were agreed as part of the Brexit deal, but have caused dismay among Unionist communities, who say it changes their place within the UK at large.

London suspended checks earlier this year due to threats against port staff, and the protocol has been blamed for the worst violence in years in the British-ruled province.

Talks to resolve the simmering border dispute were broken off without a deal and the European Union threatened the UK with retaliatory action if it refused to implement post-Brexit trade deals in Northern Ireland.

For its part, the State Department said the United States will encourage the two sides “to prioritize economic and political stability in Northern Ireland and to negotiate under existing mechanisms when these differences arise.”

Biden kicked off his first overseas trip as Commander-in-Chief by announcing “the United States is back!” while urging global collaboration to rebuild after Covid-19 and restore diplomatic ties after the Trump era.

His charm offensive began before he even landed in England for a busy week that includes a meeting of G7 leaders, summits with NATO and the European Union and talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. .

Along the way, Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One that the president would kick off with the news of a major vaccine-sharing initiative.

Sullivan did not give full details, but U.S. media said the Biden administration was preparing to purchase 500 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for international distribution.

The doses will go to developing countries, he added, calling the US-led initiative “the right thing to do.”

The Group of Seven will make a new joint statement on “a comprehensive plan to help end this pandemic as quickly as possible,” he said.

After talks with Johnson, Biden will attend the G7 rally at a Cornish seaside resort from Friday to Sunday, alongside the British Prime Minister and the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. Japan.

Then, in quick succession, he will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and fly to Brussels for summits with the NATO military alliance on Monday and the European Union on Tuesday.

He will end up in Geneva to meet with Putin next Wednesday.

Biden has touted his diplomatic marathon as a much-needed return to American leadership in the aftermath of the pandemic.

After landing at British Royal Air Force base at Mildenhall in eastern England, he said the world had been “completely transformed” but added “let’s make it clear that the United States is from return and may the world’s democracies unite to tackle the toughest challenges. ”

Biden’s pitch marks a return to traditional American diplomacy after four years in which his predecessor Donald Trump flirted with autocrats and requalified swear-word multilateralism.

During his meeting with Putin, Biden said he would “let him know what I want him to know,” to loud cheers from US military personnel stationed at the base.

However, some European partners, stung by Trump, may be skeptical of his commitment.

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis called on the United States to “speak the word” when it comes to resolving the lingering trade disputes of the Trump era.

And there was friction last month when Washington blocked French attempts at the United Nations to demand a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Biden’s rise in vaccine donations also follows what critics saw as a long period of hoarding.

The meeting of the US president on the sidelines of NATO with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan promises to be particularly hot after Erdogan warned that the United States risked “losing a precious friend”.

Expectations for the Putin summit are so low that simply making US-Russian relations “more stable” would be considered a success, officials say.

The White House views the February extension of the New START nuclear weapons treaty as an example of a place to do business. Biden also needs the Kremlin to move forward with Iran, which is close to Russia.

The list of tensions is, however, much longer.

Biden accuses Russia of being responsible for the massive SolarWinds cyberattack, election interference and, at the very least, harboring criminals behind ransomware attacks against the Colonial Vital Pipeline and the US affiliate from Brazilian meat packaging giant JBS.

Biden will also pressure Putin over the saber strikes on the Ukrainian border, the imprisonment of opponent Alexei Navalny and his support for Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko.







