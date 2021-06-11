Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Reaches Prime Minister Modi’s Residence | Latest India News





Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reached the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday amid concerns over UP governments’ handling of the Covid-19 crisis and reports of friction within the BJP state unit . The day before, Adityanath had met the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah. Yogi Adityanath’s two-day visit to the nation’s capital also comes amid speculation about the expansion of the UP cabinet ahead of parliamentary elections to be held in the politically crucial state early next year. As reports of friction within the state unity of the Bharatiya Janata Party spread, the organization of BJP general secretary BL Santhosh visited Uttar Pradesh earlier this week with the vice -national president Radha Mohan Singh. They are meeting with party leaders and ministers to hear their concerns ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly elections. Many of these leaders reportedly reported issues such as handling the Covid-19 pandemic, public disenchantment, and lack of coordination between government and party leaders, among others. Also look | Modi-Yogi meeting: Inside track on the agenda and out of the mess UP Santhosh praised the efforts of the UP governments led by Yogi Adityanath during the coronavirus pandemic. He said on Twitter that the UP administration had reduced the daily number of Covid-19 cases by 93% in five weeks. He also praised the decision to vaccinate parents of children under 12 and said it was a wise move amid fears children would be hit more in Wave 3. probable pandemic. However, the central leadership ruled out any change in state leadership, putting all their weight behind the administration of Yogi Adityanath. He also ruled out any changes in the organizational structure of the BJP and said any changes to the cabinet would be made after consultation with the chief minister. The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are expected to take place in 2022. The BJP returned to power in the state in the 2017 assembly polls. Among the main parties, the BJP has 309 lawmakers, the Party Samajwadi (SP) 49, the Bahujan Samal Party (BSP) 18 and Congress 7 in the 403 Assembly members of Uttar Pradesh.

