



China has claimed sweeping powers to seize assets and block business transactions with a new law intended to allow President Xi Jinping to retaliate against sanctions from the United States and its allies. The “anti-foreign sanctions law was approved by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress after the highest legislative body ignored the usual procedures to pass it without public consultation.” the interests of the country and the people, AFN Chairman Li Zhanshu said at the organization’s closing meeting, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency. While the specifics and details of how China intended to overcome the US dominance over the global financial system that makes US sanctions effective remain unclear, the legislation seemed likely to put more pressure on multinationals seeking to avoid get caught up in the fight between the world’s two largest economies. . The measure takes effect immediately and targets “any person or organization directly or indirectly involved in the formulation, decision or implementation of foreign sanctions. The law also authorizes the Council of State, the cabinet of nations, to extend the measures to those concerned, parents and senior officials. managers in organizations. China is looking to find new ways to strike back against the United States and other Western countries amid tensions over a range of issues. Li said in a March report that the nation “will upgrade our legal toolkit to address challenges and guard against risks to oppose foreign sanctions, interference and long-arm jurisdiction. . The Trump administration has sanctioned dozens of Chinese officials, including members of the AFN, for their role in helping Beijing tighten its political grip on Hong Kong and setting policies for Xinjiang, where U.S. lawmakers and Westerners claim that China is committing genocide against ethnic minorities. China rejects these claims, saying it provides vocational training that will ensure continued prosperity in the region. The Chinese government retaliated with its own measures, including sanctions against Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, but these lacked bite given the dollar’s dominance in international finance. China’s efforts to level the playing field or move forward could put multinational companies in a bind. In January, the Commerce Ministry released rules that would allow Chinese courts to punish global companies for complying with foreign sanctions, though it gave few details. “The purpose of the formulation of the law is to counter, combat and oppose unilateral sanctions imposed on China by foreign countries, safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as protect rights and legitimate interests of Chinese citizens and organizations, Xinhua said on Thursday, citing an official with the AFN Legislative Affairs Committee. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







