America’s global image under Biden soars relative to Trump, survey finds





The reputation of the Americas on the world stage appears to have rebounded considerably since former President Donald Trump stepped down and President Joe Biden became Commander-in-Chief, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Thursday.

While Biden is in Europe in an attempt to reestablish relations with allies of the United States, the poll found that several countries in the region like the current president more than the former. A median of 75% of those polled in 12 countries expressed confidence in Biden, up from 17% for Trump last year, according to the survey.

In the UK, for example, 64% of those polled said they viewed the US positively, compared to just 41% under Trump.

Similar improvements in favorability of 25 percentage points or more were seen in France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, according to the survey.

Of the 16,254 people in 16 countries surveyed in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region between March and May, more than 60% in each country said they trusted Biden to “do the right thing in world affairs “.

Biden arrived in Britain on Wednesday for a series of meetings with world leaders anxious to underscore the message of his first overseas trip as president: “The United States is back.”

“Our alliances were not built by coercion or maintained by threats. They are founded on democratic ideals, a shared vision of the future, where every voice counts,” Biden said after landing in the UK .

Majorities in every country surveyed gave Biden positive ratings. Overall, a median of 74% trust Biden to “do the right thing in world affairs,” according to Pew.

Pew conducted the survey in 12 to 16 countries depending on the questions. They include: Australia, Belgium, Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Korea South, Spain, Sweden and Taiwan.

The study found that in the 16 countries surveyed, however, many still view the United States as a fairly reliable partner. No more than 20 percent of respondents in a single country said the United States was a very reliable partner. Reliability is highest in the Netherlands, where 80% say the US is quite or very reliable. Seventy-five percent of respondents in Australia and Japan both said the United States was somewhat or very reliable. But 44% in Taiwan and 43% in Greece said the United States is not very or not at all reliable, according to the survey.

However, attitudes towards the United States still vary from country to country. For example, only about 50% of people in Singapore and Australia have a favorable opinion of the United States, and only 42% of New Zealanders like the United States, according to the survey. Favor in Taiwan is down slightly from 68% to 61%, compared to a 2019 Pew survey.

Biden is expected to reassure allies in the Americas that democracy is strong in the United States during his trip, which comes months after the global public and foreign leaders raised questions about his government in the wake of the January 6 riot at the Capitol. However, a median of just 50 percent of those polled said in the Pew Survey that they think American democracy is working well.

The survey noted, however, that attitudes toward the United States fluctuate as jurisdictions change.

Pew noted that when former President Barack Obama took office in 2009, favorability increased over the administration of George W. Bush. Likewise, when Trump entered the White House in 2017, favorability dropped sharply. For example, a median of 34% of respondents in 12 countries had an overall favorable opinion of the United States last year, according to the survey. Today, a median of 62 percent of countries view the United States with enthusiasm.

CORRECTION (June 10, 2021, 11:15 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article incorrectly reported the percentage of UK respondents who had a favorable opinion of the US in 2020. The Pew Research Center has found that 41% of those surveyed shared this opinion, not 31%.

Dartunorro clark

