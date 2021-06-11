Indonesia’s digital economy to grow eightfold by 2030: Lutfi





E-commerce will play a crucial role (contributing) 34%, or 1.9 trillion rupees (to the digital economy) Jakarta (ANTARA) – Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi has predicted Indonesia’s digital economy will grow eightfold from Rs 632 trillion in 2020 to Rs 4.531 billion in 2030. “E-commerce will play a crucial role (contributing) 34%, or 1.9 trillion rupees (to the digital economy),” he said on Thursday after a limited meeting at the presidential palace . Meanwhile, the business-to-business digital economy is expected to contribute 13%, or 763 trillion rupees, and technology-based health services (tech-health) are expected to contribute 8%, or 471 trillion rupees, to the digital economy, he added. . “These are parts of what we discussed that our e-commerce has a very high playing field,” he said. In other sectors, economic activities that adapt to digital technology will also support the growth of the national gross domestic product (GDP) in 10 years, such as online travel, online media and digital transport services, he predicted. “We realize that Indonesia’s digital economy has good prospects. In 2020, the digital economy has contributed 4% of GDP. In 10 years, or by 2030, GDP will grow from Rp15.4 trillion to Rp 24 Trillion Rp. “He said. As a large populated nation, Indonesia will play an important role in Southeast Asia’s digital economy, Lutfi said. Indonesia’s digital economy’s contribution to GDP will be 55% higher than that of ASEAN, or the equivalent of Rs 323 trillion, and will reach Rs 417 trillion by 2030, he predicted. “Indonesia’s GDP from the digital economy will be 55% higher than ASEAN’s in 2030, when it increases from Rp 323 trillion to Rs 417 trillion,” he said. declared. At the same time, the Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, Teten Masduki, stressed the need for micro, small and medium enterprises to get involved in the development of the digital economy, in accordance with the instructions of President Joko Widodo. He said the president called for accelerated digitization of micro, small and medium enterprises. According to data from the Indonesian E-Commerce Association, 13.7 million, or 21% of micro, small and medium enterprises, have been part of the digital ecosystem since May of this year. Related news: Trade minister sees global green recovery as boost for Indonesia Related news: E-commerce challenges consumer protection efforts: Lutfi Related News: International Trade Agreements Will Drive Rotary’s Economic Recovery (Government)

