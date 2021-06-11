Boris Johnson urged to keep English Covid rules in place beyond June 21 | Health policy





Boris Johnson has been asked to end the final easing of coronavirus restrictions across England later this month, as he prepares to review the latest data this weekend. Just 10 days away from the final leg of his roadmap, when all legal limits to social contact could be removed, the PM is under increasing pressure to err on the side of caution given the upsurge in cases of the Delta variant. , discovered for the first time in India. Jim McManus, vice president of the Association of Public Health Directors, said lifting the measures completely could increase cases and hospitalizations, potentially leading to more variants that could jeopardize vaccine deployment. He suggested that social distancing and the wearing of face masks should remain in place for the foreseeable future. Letting go of our vigilance now, even after we’ve had the vaccine, could undo what we’ve all sacrificed tremendously to accomplish, McManus said, adding that patience will now pay off in the long run. He said freedoms that took effect on May 17 allowing people to socialize indoors in groups of six or two households should be maintained, but a full reopening delayed. Johnson has repeatedly said he sees nothing in the data to suggest that the final stage of the June 21 unlock must be delayed, although the Guardian revealed this week that Chancellor Rishi Sunak was ready to accept a short delay if necessary. Pressure from Conservative backbenchers has increased as former Prime Minister Theresa May tabled restrictions on international travel in the government. She accused ministers of sending conflicting messages and overseeing a chaotic system, and said they should be frank that Covid will never be completely eradicated from the UK. We are falling behind the rest of Europe in our opening decisions, she told the House of Commons. It is incomprehensible that one of the most vaccinated countries in the world is the most reluctant to give its citizens the freedoms that these vaccinations should support. Former Transportation Secretary Chris Grayling said decisions the government made would cost hundreds of thousands of jobs, force businesses to shut down and leave the aviation industry decimated for the future. Former health minister Stephen Hammond accused the government of ignoring the data and making illogical choices regarding the green, orange and red lists that determine if and where people arriving from other countries should quarantine themselves. Whitehall officials are collecting the latest data and finalizing proposals for the various courses Johnson may decide to take, with the PM due to hold meetings with ministers this weekend and Monday morning. A government source said the G7 summit in Cornwall, where Johnson and other world leaders meet this weekend, would naturally make things more difficult and put more pressure on Monday morning.

