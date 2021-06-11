Pak Army Commander Lt. Gen. Asim Munir demands Rs 90 crore extortion from Master Tiles





In another blatant bribery case by a Pakistani army officer, Gujranwala’s senior commander Lt. Gen. Asim Munir demanded Rs. 90 crore in extortion money from the CEO of Master Tiles, one of Pakistan’s largest companies employing more than ten million people.

Lieutenant-General Asim Munir had previously held the privileged positions of DG ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) and DG Military Intelligence.

Last year, in February, Pakistan’s Supreme Court blasted the ISI for its inept handling of the 2017 Faizabad sit-in that catapulted the previously unknown Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to Pakistan. Lieutenant General Asim Munir was the ISI Director General at the time of this judgment. Ironically, Major General Faiz Hameed, who was Deputy Lieutenant General Asim Munir at the ISI and responsible for the ISI’s internal security wing, also faced this judgment, but was promoted lieutenant general and took over the reins of the ISI from Asim Munir.

Lt. Gen. Asim Munir was unceremoniously removed from the prime post of ISI Director General and had to pass as the Gujranwala Corps Commander, thus earning the dubious distinction of being the ISI Chief for the shortest period. Asim Munir is now approaching his retirement and in order to earn quick money like other officers in the Pak Army, he contacted Sheikh Mahmood Iqbal, the managing director of Master Tiles, and demanded ninety crores of rupees.

Dismayed by this blatant extortion request from Gujranwala Corps Commander Sheikh Mahmood Iqbal, CEO Master Tiles wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, dated June 5, 2021, outlining all the details of his meeting with the lieutenant. -General Asim Munir and his subsequent request for Rs 90 crore in extortion money.

“Lieutenant-General Asim Munir sent me a message from a staff member, Colonel Ehtesham, last Thursday morning, saying he wanted to have lunch with me. I started from a meeting with Japanese importers and went to the cantonment to meet him (Asim Munir). I was offered good food, salmon fish cooked with broccoli and olive oil, among other delicacies. As we sipped black coffee with luxurious Cuban cigars, Lt. Gen. Asim Munir said he discovered that the executive range of our bathroom tiles was being smuggled to the Central Asian countries of Tajikistan. and Uzbekistan via the Wakhan corridor in Afghanistan. He then said billions of rupees were being lost in taxes to the national treasury. Of course, this was all a plot to trap me, ”wrote Sheikh Mahmood Iqbal, CEO of Master Tiles in his letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi.

“… they seized two of our company’s trucks in Peshawar on the Afghan border … this seizure was carried out in the same way that the anti-narcotics force seized 20 kg fake heroin from the car of Rana Sanaullah, who is a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League. (Midday). Asim Munir told me that in political, commercial and espionage operations, perception is more important than reality, and if a perception is imprinted in people’s minds that Master Tiles is involved in smuggling, then our share price would fall on the stock markets. I asked Lieutenant-General Asim Munir in a trembling voice what he wanted from me. It was then that the baseness of the whole world came to his dirty little eyes, ”said Sheikh Mahmood Iqbal in his letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Lieutenant General Asim Munir said he wanted five million seven hundred thousand dollars, which equals ninety crore rupees in Pakistani currency. Asim said that if I transferred the money to his bank account in Macau, he would help me smuggle tiles to Central Asia, because Senior Commander Peshawar was his roommate and roommate… ”, explained the Sheikh. Mahmood Iqbal in his letter.

“… if necessary, in order to save my business, I agree to give this kind of money to Lt. Gen. Munir, but how long can we feed these little Fauji Asim snakes.” They trample on the constitution every time. Sometimes they torture journalists Asad Ali and Matiullah Jan, other times, through Papa Jones, they set up a smuggled-funded business empire on the Pakistan-Iran border. I ask you to help me with this problem, otherwise I will move my whole business setup to Dhaka. But then you will have to handle a five thousand crore jobless people in Pakistan. After this incident, I understood that a man loves his self-esteem more than his homeland. The dastardly Satanism and the arrogance of power in those ugly eyes is unbearable. Sometimes when I sleep, this anger wakes me up at night and I have to take some water with aspirin, ”said Sheikh Mahmood Iqbal, CEO of Master Tiles in his letter to Imran Khan Niazi.

