Joe Biden actively engaged in Harry Dunn affair, according to Boris Johnson | UK News





US President Joe Biden is actively engaged and extremely sympathetic to teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, according to Boris Johnson. The family of the teenager, who was killed when a car crashed into his motorbike outside a military base in Northamptonshire, welcomed the issue raised at the earliest available opportunity with Biden, ahead of the G7 summit of world leaders in Cornwall. When asked if the two have made any progress in discussing the case, which has turned into a serious international dispute, Johnson said he understood there were limits to what Biden could do. As you know, he has his own personal reasons for feeling very deeply about the matter. And he was extremely sympathetic, but it’s not something either government can control very easily as there are legal procedures still going on, he told the BBC. But he expressed a lot of sympathy, as this government continues to do for Harry Dunn’s family. He added that the executive and the United States legal and judicial system are working together. The teenager died in August 2019 after the car of US citizen Anne Sacoolas collided with her motorcycle, moments after leaving the RAF base where her husband worked for a US intelligence agency. Sacoolass’s lawyer has since told a U.S. court that she was working for the intelligence agency at the time. Washington claimed she had diplomatic immunity, which means there could be no criminal prosecution, and she returned to the United States a few days after the collision. But the Crown Prosecution Service disagreed and issued an extradition request, ordering the 43-year-old to stand trial for causing Dunns’ death by reckless driving, an offense potentially carrying a penalty. maximum of 14 years. A spokesperson for the Dunn family, Radd Seiger, told PA Media: Harry’s parents are very happy that the Prime Minister has taken the opportunity to raise the matter with President Biden at the first available opportunity. This rightly shows how important this issue is and we are very grateful to the Prime Minister and his team for doing so. As all parties know, there is no greater force on earth than the love between a mother and her child. The family will continue to seek justice until this is done. A challenge to diplomatic immunity claimed on Sacoolass’s behalf, which was upheld by the High Court in November, will be heard in the court of appeal next year, while teenage parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn have sued a civil action against the suspect and her husband in the US state of Virginia.

