PM Modi apologizes for the death of Professor Radha Mohan, economist and environmentalist





Laureate Padma Shri Radha Mohan passed away on Friday; PM Modi tweets his condolences Professor Radha Mohan, a prominent economist and environmentalist, died in Bhubaneswar on Friday. He was 78 years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and posted his condolences. “Professor Radha Mohan Of was deeply passionate about agriculture, especially adopting sustainable and organic practices. He was also respected for his knowledge of subjects related to economics and ecology, ”Prime Minister Modi wrote. Environmentalist Radha Mohan was the principal of SCS College in Puri. After retiring, he joined the State Information Commission. Professor Radhamohan Ji was deeply passionate about agriculture, especially the adoption of sustainable and organic practices. He was also respected for his knowledge of subjects related to economics and ecology. Saddened by his disappearance. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2021 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in his tribute to Professor Radha Mohan: “… An economist turned environmentalist, he made a remarkable contribution to sustainable organic agriculture. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved family members and supporters. “ Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gandhian and Padma Shri, Professor Radhamohan. An economist turned environmentalist had made a remarkable contribution to sustainable organic agriculture. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and supporters. Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 11, 2021 Professor Radha Mohan and her daughter were awarded the Padma Shri last year for their work in agriculture in rural Odisha. According to kalingatv.com, “they have been credited for their efforts to transform a degraded piece of land into a vast food forest using only organic techniques in the Nayagarh district of Odisha.” The retired economics professor was highly respected for his work on organic farming methods and conservation through the protection of forest resources in Odisha. A champion of wasteland regeneration, Professor Radha Mohan has worked hard to increase Odisha’s forest cover.







