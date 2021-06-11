Graham calls Biden-Boris Johnson pre-G7 reunion “fluffy and happy conversation”





Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took a dim view of President Biden’s meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of this year’s G7 summit, telling Fox News on Thursday that she had only produced “fluffy and joyful conversations”. Earlier today, the two world leaders unveiled an updated version of the 1941 Atlantic Charter signed by Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill during World War II. While the original version committed the United States and the United Kingdom to being the leaders of the post-war world, the updated document identified pressing 21st century issues, including, in Biden’s words, cybersecurity. “,” Emerging technologies “,” global health “and” climate change “. . “We have had two cyber attacks on our economy from Russian territory, by Russian organizations, I believe, which have received a pass from the Russian government. They probably work together, to be honest with you, ”Graham told“ The Ingraham Angle ”. “And you have more and more evidence that the coronavirus came out of a lab in China, not from nature. And is Biden asking Europeans to do something to repel Russian cyber terrorism? Is he even talking about what we should do to bring China under control? No. “This is just chatter and happy discussions,” added Graham, who added, “I miss Trump.” Biden and Johnson meet ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain on June 10, 2021. REUTERS The three-day G7 summit at the seaside resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, southwest England, will welcome leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Japan and officials from the European Union as well as Biden and Johnson. “Let’s be honest,” Graham said. “The bad guys were afraid of Trump. Who’s afraid of Biden? Europeans are talking about making a trade deal with China as China dismantles Hong Kong democracy and engages in genocide against the Uyghurs. So it amazes me. “They are talking about going back to the Iran nuclear deal even though Iran has not changed its behavior at all. I can tell you one thing, Israelis miss a stronger American president. The summit is the first major event of Biden’s first overseas trip, which will last for a week and will include summits with NATO allies and the EU, as well as meetings with Queen Elizabeth II, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

