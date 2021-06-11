Turkish President to Visit Azerbaijani Cities of Shusha and Baku Soon





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will soon visit the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, as well as the country’s capital Baku, where he will attend a Euro 2020 football match. “We will be the guests of [President] Ilham Aliyev, in Baku. From there we will go to Shusha. We will visit Shusha, one of the liberated cities of Azerbaijan, with our families. There, we will carry out our official meetings and carry out various visits “, declared the Turkish president. mentionned Wednesday at a group meeting organized by Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party. The Turkish president said that the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan gives Armenia and other regional actors a chance to usher in a new era in the region. “We don’t want this opportunity to be wasted [and] be assessed in the best way in the interest of regional stability and peace. As Turkey, we plan to step up efforts to create the basis for a common dialogue in the coming period ”, Erdogan mentionned. In March, President Erdogan expressed his intention to visit Azerbaijan after the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Shusha has remained under the illegal occupation of Armenia for 28 years since his capture on May 8, 1992. About 25,000 ethnic Azerbaijanis living in the city and 37 surrounding villages have been targeted in a mass ethnic cleansing carried out by Armenia in the Karabakh (Garabakh) region of Azerbaijan. . Armenia launched a full-fledged military aggression against Azerbaijan after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. The bloody war until the ceasefire in 1994 saw Armenia occupy 20 percent of the territories. internationally recognized Azerbaijani people. More than 30,000 Azerbaijanis have been killed and a million have been evicted from these lands as part of a brutal ethnic cleansing policy carried out by Armenia. Shusha was liberated from the occupation of Armenia by the Azerbaijani army during 44-day counter-offensive operations, carried out between September 27 and November 9, 2020. The Azerbaijani army restored the sovereignty of Azerbaijan over the city on November 8. The release of Shusha played a crucial role in the withdrawal of Armenian forces and the cessation of hostilities on November 10. Azerbaijani troops drove out Armenian forces from a total of more than 300 settlements, including five towns in the Karabakh region during the war. Armenia returned three other districts – Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin to Azerbaijan as part of the obligations set out in the ceasefire agreement. Shortly after her release, Shusha was declared the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. Currently, the Azerbaijani government is implementing a large-scale restoration campaign in Shusha. The city recently hosted the Khari Bulbul Music Festival, a musical spectacle celebrated every year before the occupation of the city. The original image of the city, including its historical monuments, is being restored. Meanwhile, following his visit to Shusha, President Erdogan will receive Turkish peacekeepers stationed at the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center, which is tasked with monitoring potential violations of the ceasefire agreement. existing tripartite. He is also expected to watch a Euro 2020 football match in Baku before leaving for Turkey. The Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan will watch the match, which will be played between the national teams of Turkey and Wales at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on June 16. Three group matches and a quarter-final of Euro 2020 will take place at the iconic Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. In addition to the group match with Wales, the Turkish national team will face the Swiss national team in Baku on June 20.







