New act of cover-up by Xi Jinping and Dr Tedros “Extremely unlikely”

WHO in its investigation report Origins of SARS-Cov-2 states that the Wuhan city seafood market was the source of this coronavirus outbreak or played a role in the initial amplification of the outbreak.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: “The team confirmed that there had been widespread contamination with SARS-CoV-2 in the Huanan market in Wuhan, but could not determine the source of this contamination.

A “lab leak hypothesis” about the origin of COVID-19 is wrong, Dominic Dwyer, a professor at the University of Sydney, said in a Sydney Morning Herald article published Tuesday.

The main flaw, he said, is that there is no evidence to show the Wuhan Institute of Virology had SARS-CoV-2 before the pandemic.

“The lab leak, for that to be the cause… meant they had to have the virus, to start with, and we have no evidence of that,” said Dwyer, who was also a member of the World Organization. health (WHO) team sent to China in January.

As a “fairly large research institute” working on coronaviruses, the Wuhan Institute of Virology had no reason to hide anything if it had the virus, Dwyer said.

China appeared open and cooperative in investigating the origin of COVID-19, he said. “All the places we asked to visit, they let us visit. I think they were quite open.

The WHO team report concluded that a virus leaping from one animal species to another and then to humans was the most likely cause of COVID-19, and ruled a laboratory leak “extremely unlikely, ”according to Dwyer.

Experts from the Wuhan Institute of Virology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have dismissed theories that the virus that causes COVID-19 has been leaked from the lab, saying no staff at the institution has had never contracted the virus.

Experts, who requested anonymity, said Western individuals can present their evidence if they have it. They also dismissed reports from some media that three workers at the institute had contracted the virus as unfounded.

In a statement released on May 27, US President Joe Biden said he ordered the US intelligence community to redouble efforts to study the origins of the coronavirus, including exploring the theory of a laboratory accident.

The comments from Chinese experts came after the National Health Commission released the Chinese part of the report on the global study into the origins of SARS-CoV-2 convened by the WHO.

The joint China-WHO expert group, after carefully weighing all the possibilities, concluded that it is “extremely unlikely” that the virus will spread to humans through a laboratory leak, according to the report. report.

Experts have tested more than 4,500 samples for research programs that were collected in the second half of 2019 from hospitals in Wuhan, other cities in Hubei Province and other regions at the provincial level, and those- ci did not reveal any infection with COVID-19, according to the report.

They also looked at the cases of more than 76,000 patients who visited medical facilities in Wuhan between October 1 and December 10 for reasons such as fever, acute respiratory illness, flu-like symptoms and pneumonia of unknown cause. . Although 92 cases were considered compatible with SARS-CoV-2 infection, subsequent testing and another external multidisciplinary clinical examination determined that none were in fact due to SARS-CoV infection. -2.

Researchers at the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan have found a new branch in the bat coronavirus family tree and the result cannot support the theory of COVID-19 lab leaks, the South China Morning reported. Post.

The viruses, which exhibit high levels of similarity in certain areas of the genome, are further removed from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 than several other known viruses, the researchers cited.

In the article, the researchers said that “the evidence cannot support” the theory of lab leaks because the strain closest to their labs, with a 96% similarity to Sars-CoV-2 or decades evolutionary distance, has a very low ability to bind to human cells.

The research examined eight viruses from more than 1,000 samples collected in 2015 from bats in and around a mining cave in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The viruses failed to bind effectively to a human cell receptor used by other coronaviruses that infect humans, according to experiments on one of the viruses, dubbed RaTG15, indicating a low potential for overflow without further adaptation, according to the document.

The article provides further evidence that the Wuhan lab does not contain a virus close enough to Sars-CoV-2 to have been the source of the COVID-19 outbreak, said evolutionary biologist Edward Holmes of the University of Sydney, which was not involved in the work, adding that the latest viruses are “clearly far removed from Sars-CoV-2”.

Based on the analysis of this and other surveillance data, it is considered unlikely that substantial transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection will occur in Wuhan during these two months. .

The lab leak theory that the COVID-19 virus escaped from a Chinese lab is “extremely unlikely,” a prominent German virologist told Swiss digital magazine Republik.

Asked about the origins of the coronavirus and the theory that it accidentally escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Christian Drosten, a German virologist at the Berlin-based Charite Institute of Virology, said “this idea of ​​a research accident is extremely unlikely for me as it would be way too cumbersome.

Drosten, who has researched coronaviruses for years and also played a pivotal role in the discovery of the SARS-associated coronavirus in 2003, said the most likely origin was carnivore breeding and the fur industry.

In the article “Mr. Drosten, where did this virus come from?” Drosten told reporters in The Republik that he had no evidence for the conjecture except for the clearly proven origin of SARS-CoV-1, a virus of the same species.

“Viruses of the same species do the same things and often come from the same source,” he reportedly said, noting that the scientifically documented transitional hosts of the SARS virus were raccoon dogs and crawling cats.

Drosten gained international notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic as an expert on the implications and actions required to fight the disease.

Additionally, Drosten said world travel and meat consumption contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

“Travel makes it easier for a local epidemic to turn into a pandemic. At the source, during the transition from animals to humans, we humans are using more and more land in wildlife areas and intensifying animal husbandry, ”he said.

“Humanity’s growing hunger for meat. The denser and larger the animal population, the more likely it is that a virus, once it enters the population, will explode and mutate like SARS-2, ”added Drosten.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the UK on Thursday denounced the COVID-19 “lab leak” theory and called for a scientist-led study on the issue and global cooperation.

“Studying the origins of the virus is a scientific question that should not be politicized. We are in favor of a science-led study of origins characterized by solidarity and cooperation, without provoking confrontation and sowing division, ”the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson noted that “a laboratory origin of the pandemic was considered extremely unlikely,” a finding of the WHO-China joint study mission, is an authoritative and official finding based on science.

The politicization of the search for the origin of COVID-19, a matter of science, will not only make it difficult to find the origin of the virus, but will also give free rein to the “political virus” and will seriously hamper international cooperation on the issue. pandemic, the Chinese Embassy in the United States said on Wednesday.

“On the search for the origin of COVID-19, we called for international cooperation on the basis of respect for facts and science, in order to better cope with unexpected epidemics in the future,” said the spokesperson for the embassy in a press release.

“Out of a sense of responsibility for the health of mankind, we support a thorough study of all the first cases of COVID-19 found around the world and a thorough investigation of certain secret bases and biological laboratories around the world,” said the spokesperson.

“This study and investigation must be comprehensive, transparent and evidence-based, and must go to the substance to make everything clear,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that some people have recently played the old trick of the political hype about finding the origin of COVID-19 around the world. The smear campaign and blame shift are making a comeback, and the “lab leak” conspiracy theory is resurfacing.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, some political forces have focused on political manipulation and the blame game, while ignoring the urgent need of their people to tackle the pandemic and the international demand for cooperation on this front, which has caused the tragic loss of many lives, the spokesperson said.

“The lesson of last year is still fresh in our memory. As the pandemic is still causing great damage in today’s world and the international community expects more coordination between countries, some people are turning to their old playbook, ”the door said. -speak.

“We can only wonder if they’ve already put this bitter lesson behind them, so soon?” Or do they want to see a replay of tragedies? With such irresponsible behavior, how can they cope with their own people? How can they cope with the international community? And how can they cope with human consciousness? said the spokesperson.

