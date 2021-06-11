Boris Johnson and Joe Biden’s “power play” moves: thigh slaps and shoulder slaps





Boris Johnson entered a power struggle with Joe Biden when they first met, according to a body language expert. The Prime Minister and his new wife Carrie welcomed the US President and his wife Jill to the UK as they met for the first time since Biden was elected, barring Donald Trump from a second consecutive term in the House White. As they held face-to-face talks at the G7 summit in Cornwall, it appears they were sending each other subtle signals in an attempt to become the alpha. Between their slaps on the thighs for attention and that powerful pat on the shoulder, body language expert and author Judi James told the Mirror that politicians are doing their best to unite and assert dominance.





(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Here is what she did with the meeting … There seems to be some of the usual power play between Boris and Biden here as they sit side by side with a small table helping to create a moment of social distancing. Alpha power signals are all Boriss here, although Biden appears to be using a subtle diminishing technique that could have shaken the man who was hailed as Trumps mini-me when he first appeared alongside the former US president. Boriss’s knees are wide apart to suggest power and when Biden speaks, Boris reaches out a hand towards the president in a stopping gesture. Both men seem to have joked, but it’s the photos that count at times like these. Biden sits in a more elegant pose with his legs crossed, but he also appears to be reading notes in his lap as Boris speaks.





(Image: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street)

We can see Boriss’s eyes moving to a rather distracted looking Biden and he even slaps his thigh in what looks like an attempt to get his full attention. If you want to cut the wind in someone’s sails, non-verbal ignorance cues are a great way to do it. In the second photo of the two men standing face to face, Biden appears to be using a favorite Bill Clinton shoulder-grip technique.





(Image: Getty Images)

When Bush patted Blairs back in a gesture of fatherly ownership as they walked inside many years ago, the term Bush Poodle was coined, as was the fashion for political power suggesting superiority and a sense of control. Its Biden gets the power shot here, with that friendly but also slightly controlling hand clamp from Boriss’s shoulder.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos