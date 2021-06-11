Analysis – Frequent skirmishes with the Indian government’s U.S. technology expansion plans

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Another row between the Indian government and US big tech has exacerbated disillusionment among companies that have spent billions to build hubs in their biggest growth market, as some rethink their plans expansion, people familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: The 3D printed Facebook and Twitter logos are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

The government said on Saturday that Twitter Inc had failed to indicate that it was complying with new rules to make social media companies more accountable for legal claims, and therefore risk losing liability exemptions for content posted on its website. platform.

Twitter joins compatriots Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Facebook-owned WhatsApp in long-standing disagreement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration over bills and data privacy policies that some executives have called protectionist , but the tension has intensified in recent weeks.

Police took to Twitter last month to inform them of an investigation into the tagging of a political tweet as manipulated media, and in February asked an Amazon official about the potentially negative social impact of a political drama. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is taking the government to court over rules it says would require it to access encrypted data.

The fear is there, said a senior executive in the tech industry in India. It weighs both strategically and operationally.

There is no indication that the increase in skirmishes has resulted in the delay or cancellation of planned investments.

Yet three senior executives familiar with the thinking of large US tech companies said that perceptions that India was an alternative and more accessible growth market for China were changing, and that long-standing plans for it were changing. India’s role in their operations were under review.

There were always those talks about making India a hub, but that’s being discussed now, said one of the executives, who works at an American tech company. This feeling is generalized.

Four other executives and advisers have also expressed concern over rising tensions. All declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue and because the discussions were private.

Twitter, Amazon, Facebook, WhatsApp and India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology did not respond to requests for comment.

DISINFORMATION

The government has argued that its rules are necessary to stem the spread of disinformation that can trigger violence, as in 2017 when kidnapping rumors shared on messaging apps, including WhatsApp, led to the lynching. He also said the rules are needed to hold big tech companies accountable for practices that harm domestic businesses or compromise customer privacy.

India is a huge market for the US tech giants. It is the largest market for Facebook and WhatsApp by number of users, according to data from Statista, and the third largest for Twitter. Amazon has pledged to invest up to $ 6.5 billion in the country.

To attract small businesses through WhatsApp, Facebook last year invested $ 5.7 billion in Reliance Industries Ltd’s media and telecommunications arm, Jio Platforms.

Alphabet Incs Google also injected $ 4.5 billion into Jio last year from a new $ 10 billion fund intended for investment in India over five to seven years.

CONFORMITY

The government has attempted to balance attracting high-tech investment with nationalist policies aimed at protecting local businesses and, critics say, pushing its political agenda forward.

A border standoff with China prompted it to effectively ban Chinese social media apps, including TikTok and WeChat.

The government has also forced foreign companies to store data locally against fierce lobbying, and its promotion of a nationwide payment card network has prompted Mastercard Inc to complain here to the U.S. government about the use of nationalism.

In 2019, compliance issues with new regulations led Amazon to remove thousands of products from its ecommerce platform. The e-trader is under scrutiny by the Indian Competition Commission for its retail practices.

Twitter has publicly refused to comply with some government requests to remove content, a position some industry executives believe may have made its current situation worse.

WhatsApp has gone to court rather than comply with a new law requiring social media companies to trace the origin of dangerous or criminal posts on their platforms. The operator of the messaging app said it couldn’t comply without breaking the encryption, while observers said giving in could spark similar demands in other countries.

At the same time, WhatsApp has faced regulatory delays that have limited its payment service to just 4% of its 500 million customers. Nonetheless, he continues to be hired for a service he sees as an opportunity of global significance.

Government officials have shown little patience for objections. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said any strong democracy must have accountability mechanisms, such as the ability to identify the author of the messages.

A private company with headquarters in America should refrain from lecturing us on democracy when you deny your users the right to an effective redress forum, Prasad said in an interview with the Hindu newspaper on Sunday.

Nonetheless, continued antagonism could jeopardize Modis’ ambition to make India a prime investment destination.

It’s a question of what you would develop in a three to five year horizon, said another executive familiar with American business thinking. Do you do that in India or do you do that in another country. This is where the conversation is.