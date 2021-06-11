‘Everyone will be happy’ with 2021-22 budget, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan.PM Imran Khan to chair the meeting of parliamentarians belonging to the PTI.PM coalition parties to gain confidence in parliamentarians on issues of national importance, the development budget. opposition to holding a meeting of its parliamentary leaders to discuss the budget at 3:00 p.m. today.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received parliamentarians from government coalition parties for lunch today (Friday), where important issues relating to the country’s political situation and budget will be discussed.

A reporter asked the Prime Minister if the budget, which will be presented later today, will be a “user-friendly” budget.

“Today everyone will be happy,” replied the Prime Minister.

PM Khan will chair the parliamentarians’ meeting at 2:00 p.m. According to the latest reports, senators and deputies from coalition parties have arrived in Parliament, where the meeting will be held.

Sources said the prime minister would give parliamentarians from the PTI coalition parties confidence on the development budget and other issues of national importance.

The government’s economic team will also brief parliamentarians on the federal budget.

Sources said the women’s cell phones and handbags will be kept outside the meeting room.

Opposition set to make big budget decisions

On the other hand, the opposition will also hold a meeting of its parliamentarians at 3:00 p.m. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will chair the meeting, which will also include PPP participants.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N leaders have recently traded spades since the PPP quit the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after receiving justification notices from the PDM.

Sources said important decisions related to the budget are expected to be made at the meeting.

PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb earlier said the government admitted in the Pakistan Economic Survey 2021 that inflation and unemployment have risen in Pakistan.

“Imran Khan should have resigned [as the prime minister] before the publication of the investigation, “she said.

