Turkish troops set to leave Afghanistan under 2020 deal (Taliban) | Asia News





The Taliban spokesman told Reuters that Turkey should withdraw its troops as part of a deal with the United States for the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Turkey is expected to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan as part of the 2020 agreement for the withdrawal of foreign forces, a Taliban spokesman said, effectively rejecting Ankara’s proposal to keep and manage the airport of Kabul after the departure of the NATO forces led by the United States. This development raises serious questions for the United States, other countries and international organizations with missions in Kabul on how to safely evacuate their personnel from landlocked Afghanistan, should fighting threaten the capital, a Reuters news agency reported on Thursday. It also appeared to dash Ankara’s hopes of using securing Kabul airport to help improve relations with Washington, strained by Turkey’s purchase of Russian defense systems in talks scheduled for Monday between the President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. When asked in a text message whether the Taliban reject Turkey’s proposal to maintain forces in Kabul to guard and manage the international airport after the departure of other foreign troops, the Taliban spokesman in Doha replied. that they should also go. Turkey has been part of NATO forces for the past 20 years, so it is expected to withdraw from Afghanistan on the basis of the agreement we signed with the United States on February 29, 2020, said Suhail Shaheen. to Reuters. Otherwise, Turkey is a great Islamic country. Afghanistan maintains historic relations with him. We hope to have close and good relations with them as a new Islamic government is established in the country in the future, he added. The State Department and Turkey’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters said. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held talks with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues, the Pentagon said in a statement, which did not specifically mention Afghanistan. Under the February 2020 agreement between the Taliban and the United States signed by the administration of former President Donald Trumps, all American forces were to be out of Afghanistan by May 1. But Biden said in April that the pullout would be completed by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States that prompted the United States to invade and overthrow the Taliban government that housed the al-Qaeda group. . Turkish officials said they proposed Kabul airport at a NATO meeting in May, when the United States and its partners agreed to a plan to withdraw its forces by 9/11 after 20 years of supporting the Afghan government in a war against the Taliban. With violence raging, many current and former U.S. lawmakers and officials fear the departure of foreign forces and stalled peace talks are pushing Afghanistan into an all-out civil war that could bring the Taliban back to power. The Pentagon says the US withdrawal is more than 50% complete. Turkey, with more than 500 troops still in Afghanistan to train the security forces, now has the largest foreign military contingent there. Australia closed its embassy last month for security reasons. The Taliban’s effective rejection of the Turkish airport security plan could encourage other countries to close their missions. The development also poses a dilemma for the Biden administration, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledging as late as this week at a congressional hearing to maintain a U.S. diplomatic presence in Kabul.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos