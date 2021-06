Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party leader fights on TV debate set [VIDEO]

Screenshot | Photo credit: times now

Highlights Debate over government performance quickly turned into heated debate In the clip, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan can be seen slapping PPP Qadir Khan Mandokhail and grabbing his collar Other people on the televised debate stage quickly intervened

Islamabad: In a shocking twist, a former aide to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan slapped a Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) member in the National Assembly (NAM) during a televised studio debate. Video of the incident is circulating on social networks.

In the viral video, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab, can be seen getting into a physical altercation with Qadir Khan Mandokhail of PPP.

The shocking incident took place when the two executives appeared on Express News’ talk show Kal Tak. The show was hosted by journalist Javed Chaudhry.

The debate over government performance and excessive power cuts in parts of Pakistan quickly turned into a heated debate when the PPP leader started talking about the recent train crash.

Earlier this week, the Millat Express from Karachi derailed in the Ghotki district of Sindh, killing more than 60 people. Reacting to the tragedy, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said: “By the grace of Allah Almighty, since the coming to power of the government, this is the first train accident that has occurred in this year 2021. “.

Taking on Firdous Ashiq Awan for his shocking statement, Qadir Khan Mandokhail said during the televised debate: “Your statement was akin to pouring salt on someone’s wounds.”

Awan, however, defended herself, saying her statement had been misinterpreted.

As the two leaders shouted, the situation began to escalate when Mandokhail mentioned allegations of corruption against Awan.

“Look who is speaking, the one who is bathed in corruption from head to toe,” said the leader of the PTI.

In the clip, Awan can be seen slapping the PPP leader in the face and grabbing his collar as the latter tries to grab the former’s arm in defense.

Other people on the set quickly intervened.

Speaking to Twitter after the video went viral, Awan defended herself. “The painted image of the argument with Mandokhail on Javed Chaudhry’s TV show only highlights one side of the story.”

She added that the viral video did not show the PPP leader using vulgar language against her and her late father.

“Such rude individuals have nothing to do with politics and ethics. These people are a stain on the face of society and politics,” she said. Action will be taken against Mandokhail’s conduct, Awan added.

The PPP MP, however, said he was ready to forgive Awan if she apologized for his actions. In a statement, Mandokhail denied using abusive language against SACM.

“To consider taking legal action against me instead of apologizing is sheer stubbornness. I also have the right to take legal action,” he added.

