Bal Thackeray kept his word: Sharad Pawar on MVA alliance after Uddhav-Modi meeting

After the much-publicized meeting between Prime Minister Narendra and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leader Sharad Pawar broke his silence. On Tuesday, PM Modi and Thackeray discussed the issue of Maratha’s reservation and pending GST compensation.

Meanwhile, speaking on the 22nd day of his party’s founding, Pawar reminded Uddhav of how his late father Balasaheb Thackeray kept his word given to Indira Gandhi.

“In 1977, when the whole political scene was against Indira Gandhi, there was one person supporting her and it was Bal Thackeray. He had promised her that he would not present any candidate against his party and he stuck to it. Likewise, Shivsena is with us in power. Those who raise questions about Shivsena’s change of position after this meeting live in a different paradise, “said Pawar.

“Despite all the talks after Thackeray Modi’s meeting, we are confident that our government will continue for five years. Not only that, we will also continue to work for the welfare of the people in the upcoming Loksabha and the Assembly, ”he said further, alluding to a prolonged alliance with the sena.

This is Pawar’s first reaction after the meeting. The statement is seen as both a clear note for Uddhav and a reminder to keep his word.

