Jan.6 attack: Justice Department charges six people linked to pro-Trump rallies and right-wing revolutionary group in new Capitol riot plot case





The case adds to a stack of lawsuits by investigators alleging that American extremist groups from far-right organizations like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers worked together to plan the attack on certification by Congress of the presidential vote.

This is the first case against several people who are said to be affiliated with the Three Percent.

The alleged Three Percentage conspirators are: Alan Hostetter, of San Clemente, Russell Taylor, of Ladera Ranch, Erik Scott Warner of Menifee, Felipe Antonio “Tony” Martinez and Derek Kinnison, of Lake Elsinore, and Ronald Mele, of Temecula.

Kinnison had written in a crypto app the group was using to plan that he, Martinez, and Warner were participating in the Three Percent Militia, which prosecutors said was supporting an armed revolution.

Taylor, a speaker at a Jan. 5 rally for then-President Donald Trump, is also accused of carrying a knife and telling the crowd at the Jan. 6 siege to “move on.” and to head “inside!”

In February, the FBI raided the homes of Hostetter and Taylor.

Hostetter had founded the American Phoenix Project to oppose pandemic restrictions in 2020, and worked with Taylor and an anonymous person later in the year to claim that the election was stolen from Trump, according to the act of accusation Thursday.

Hostetter and Taylor also co-sponsored the pro-Trump rally near the Supreme Court on January 5, a day before the attack, CNN previously reported.

Images from the rally show the men spitting out militant vitriol: Hostetter told the crowd to prepare for “war tomorrow” against “vipers” in Congress who refused to undo President Joe Biden’s victory. Taylor said: “We will not return to our peaceful way of life until this election is corrected.”

Until January 6, Hostetter and Taylor booked rooms at the Kimpton George Hotel and had a conversation with Telegram which they named “The California Patriots-Answer the Call Jan 6”.

Another Telegram chat, used by the six defendants, said in its “about” section that it would serve as a communication tool for “able-bodied people” who, on January 6, were “ready to fight”, according to the act. accusation.

Another of the indicted men, Ronald Mele, wrote on Facebook that he planned to bring “equipment,” and he stayed at a Courtyard Marriott in Washington, DC, prosecutors said.

Mele, Warner, Kinnison and Martinez are planning a trip across the country to get to the Trump rally, prosecutors said.

The four also discussed the use of headphones connected to radios and guns hidden in their SUVs, according to the indictment.

CNN’s requests for comment to Hostetter on Thursday went unanswered.

Dyke Huish, an attorney for Taylor, told CNN his client had not been arrested and that Taylor planned to report himself to authorities on Friday.

“Mr. Taylor intends to appear in court and intends to plead not guilty,” Huish said. “(The indictment) surprised us.”

CNN’s Paul Murphy contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos