Connect with us

Politics

New Chinese data law gives President Xi Jinping the power to shut down tech companies, East Asia News & Top Stories

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By


BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – China’s new data security regime gives President Xi Jinping the power to shut down tech companies as part of his drive to take control of vast amounts of data held by giants like Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings.

Companies that mishandle “critical government data” may be forced to shut down, have their business licenses revoked, or be fined up to 10 million yuan (S $ 2 million ) under a law passed Thursday, June 10 by the country’s highest legislative body.

Businesses that disclose sensitive data abroad may be subject to fines and similar penalties, and those that provide electronic information to law enforcement agencies abroad without authorization may face penalties of up to ‘to five million yuan and suspensions of activity, according to the law published on the website of the National People’s Congress (NPC).

The law, which will come into force on September 1, stipulates that major decisions regarding data security will be made by central national security officials.

Xi’s administration has tightened control over the treasure trove of information produced by the country’s tech companies as part of broader efforts to position China as a leader in big data.

Beijing has invested money in data centers and other infrastructure to make electronic information a national economic engine.

The law is “another important piece in China’s overall data protection regulatory puzzle,” said Carolyn Bigg, an intellectual property and technology lawyer at DLA Piper in Hong Kong, before its passage.

Businesses will still have to wait for guidance and technical standards on the practical steps they need to take to comply, she added.

“This remains a complex – and increasingly onerous – compliance framework for international businesses,” Ms. Bigg said.

Chinese tech stocks were mixed on Friday. Alibaba fell 1.2% and Tencent fell 0.8% at the close in Hong Kong, while Meituan was up 3.1%.

A tech stocks sub-gauge of the CSI 300 index of major listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.5%.

China’s digital economy grew much faster than gross domestic product in 2019, according to the Chinese Academy of Information and Communication Technologies. The country will hold about a third of the world’s data by 2025 – about 60% more than the United States – market research firm IDC projects.

The new data law is expected to provide a general framework for future rules on Internet services, and to close, open and facilitate the tracking of valuable data in the interest of national security.

These may include guidelines on how certain types of data should be stored and handled locally, and requirements for businesses to keep track of and report the information they hold.

The AFN is also drafting privacy legislation that is expected to pass this year.

China’s push parallels debates in the United States, where lawmakers have called for smashing internet titans like Facebook and Alphabet, and in Europe, where regulators have prioritized antitrust actions and given users more control. on the data.

President Joe Biden ordered a foreign software application security review on Wednesday after he revoked the Trump administration’s bans on Chinese TikTok and WeChat apps that had faced opposition from US courts.

Like their US counterparts, Chinese tech giants including Alibaba and Tencent have focused on harnessing user data to refine a growing range of digital services. This has led to natural monopolies, giving platforms enormous wealth and power that also open the door to potential abuse.

Now Xi has declared his intention to tackle platforms that amass data to create monopolies and gobble up smaller competitors. This has led to a crackdown on China’s tech sector, with regulators fining Alibaba a record US $ 2.8 billion (S $ 3.7 billion) for abuse of market dominance and warning dozens of other major Internet companies to rectify anti-competitive practices.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: