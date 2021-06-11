New Chinese data law gives President Xi Jinping the power to shut down tech companies, East Asia News & Top Stories

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – China’s new data security regime gives President Xi Jinping the power to shut down tech companies as part of his drive to take control of vast amounts of data held by giants like Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings.

Companies that mishandle “critical government data” may be forced to shut down, have their business licenses revoked, or be fined up to 10 million yuan (S $ 2 million ) under a law passed Thursday, June 10 by the country’s highest legislative body.

Businesses that disclose sensitive data abroad may be subject to fines and similar penalties, and those that provide electronic information to law enforcement agencies abroad without authorization may face penalties of up to ‘to five million yuan and suspensions of activity, according to the law published on the website of the National People’s Congress (NPC).

The law, which will come into force on September 1, stipulates that major decisions regarding data security will be made by central national security officials.

Xi’s administration has tightened control over the treasure trove of information produced by the country’s tech companies as part of broader efforts to position China as a leader in big data.

Beijing has invested money in data centers and other infrastructure to make electronic information a national economic engine.

The law is “another important piece in China’s overall data protection regulatory puzzle,” said Carolyn Bigg, an intellectual property and technology lawyer at DLA Piper in Hong Kong, before its passage.

Businesses will still have to wait for guidance and technical standards on the practical steps they need to take to comply, she added.

“This remains a complex – and increasingly onerous – compliance framework for international businesses,” Ms. Bigg said.

Chinese tech stocks were mixed on Friday. Alibaba fell 1.2% and Tencent fell 0.8% at the close in Hong Kong, while Meituan was up 3.1%.

A tech stocks sub-gauge of the CSI 300 index of major listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.5%.

China’s digital economy grew much faster than gross domestic product in 2019, according to the Chinese Academy of Information and Communication Technologies. The country will hold about a third of the world’s data by 2025 – about 60% more than the United States – market research firm IDC projects.

The new data law is expected to provide a general framework for future rules on Internet services, and to close, open and facilitate the tracking of valuable data in the interest of national security.

These may include guidelines on how certain types of data should be stored and handled locally, and requirements for businesses to keep track of and report the information they hold.

The AFN is also drafting privacy legislation that is expected to pass this year.

China’s push parallels debates in the United States, where lawmakers have called for smashing internet titans like Facebook and Alphabet, and in Europe, where regulators have prioritized antitrust actions and given users more control. on the data.

President Joe Biden ordered a foreign software application security review on Wednesday after he revoked the Trump administration’s bans on Chinese TikTok and WeChat apps that had faced opposition from US courts.

Like their US counterparts, Chinese tech giants including Alibaba and Tencent have focused on harnessing user data to refine a growing range of digital services. This has led to natural monopolies, giving platforms enormous wealth and power that also open the door to potential abuse.

Now Xi has declared his intention to tackle platforms that amass data to create monopolies and gobble up smaller competitors. This has led to a crackdown on China’s tech sector, with regulators fining Alibaba a record US $ 2.8 billion (S $ 3.7 billion) for abuse of market dominance and warning dozens of other major Internet companies to rectify anti-competitive practices.