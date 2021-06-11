Job creation is the biggest challenge for Pakistan after the health crisis





ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2021 1:44 PM IST

Karachi [Pakistan], June 11 (ANI): Pakistan is working to create job opportunities for 2.5 million people seeking re-employment following job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan government said protecting jobs and creating new job opportunities has become the second biggest challenge after the health crisis, the Express Tribune reported . “Pakistan’s economy needs to grow at 7 to 8 percent per year to provide employment opportunities for nearly two million new entrants to the labor market each year,” Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said after the Economic Survey 2020-21 launched Thursday.In addition, 2.5 million people seeking re-employment have lost their jobs due to layoffs in the following the closure of various industries as a result of the imposition of a strict national lockdown last year, he added. Pakistan has a massive proportion of the unemployed youth population. Large numbers of young people lack quality education and required skills for ordinary jobs.

As the country experienced negative economic growth of 0.4% in the previous fiscal year, a large number of new entrants to the labor market failed to find jobs during the past year. fiscal year 21, in addition to the millions of people who lost their jobs during the height of the pandemic. in fiscal year 20. Tarin pointed out that around 55.7 million people were working before the lockdown was imposed in March 2020 and that this figure fell to 35 million when movement constraints were at their peak in April. -May 2020 – a decrease of 20.7 million or 37 percent. The number of people employed before the pandemic hit Pakistan, at 55.7 million, was already low compared to around 60 to 65 million people in previous years. after the health crisis in Pakistan “, indicates the survey.” In such a scenario, the advent and spread of Covid-19 further aggravated the situation. “” Pakistan, being the fifth most populous country and having the The world’s ninth largest labor force, adds a large number of people to its market jobs every year, “the survey says. Pakistan’s total population is estimated at 215.25 million with a growth rate of 1.8% in 2020. (ANI)

