President Jokowi reviews construction of Semarang-Demak toll road





On Friday, June 11, 2021, President Joko Widodo reviewed the construction of the Semarang-Demak toll road as part of a series of the president’s working visits to Central Java Province. The Toll Road is part of the Java Toll Road Network, the North Java Coast Corridor. “This afternoon, I reviewed the Semarang-Demak Toll Road Project, which is part of the Java Toll Road Network, the North Java Coast Corridor. This corridor will connect Semarang, Demak, Rembang, Tuban and Gresik. The Gresik-Surabaya toll road was connected to the toll road and operated, “the president said in his statement after an examination at the examination site, Sidogemah village, Sayung district, Demak regency. The Semarang-Demak toll road as a whole will be 26.7 kilometers long and consists of a 10.39 kilometer Kaligawe-Sayung section scheduled to start in January 2022 and a Sayung-Demak section of 16.31 kilometers which is currently under construction. construction process expected to be completed in 2022. The president explained that once the construction of the toll road is completed, it is hoped that it will have implications for drastically reducing the traffic jams that typically occur to and from Kaligawe and Ahmad Yani Airport in the city of Semarang. “It has been blocked for decades because of the large vehicles all passing on this road,” the president said. In addition, the construction of the toll road that crosses the coastal area of ​​Semarang will also incorporate a dike that will prevent the entry of sea water into the surrounding residential areas. Thus, besides connecting the transport routes between Semarang and Demak, the existence of the embankment can bring benefits to the coastal communities, which is the first thing that has just been done in the construction of toll roads in Indonesia. “The particularity of this toll road is that it is multifunctional. In addition to improving connectivity, the Semarang-Demak I toll road section will function as a tidal flood control with the function of a retention basin and dike later, ”he said. . “The development of areas that were previously submerged will become dry. As we can see today, what is still submerged will eventually dry up and can serve both industrial zones and their support as well as new poles of economic growth “, added the head of the ‘State. Note, from January to May 2021, the development project was able to absorb 2,604 labor-intensive workers with a budget of Rp 1,436,013,572, so that it could bring economic benefits to the community. around the project area. The existence of the Semarang-Demak toll road is expected to increase connectivity in the northern part of Central Java while connecting strategic areas such as ports, airports, industrial areas and nearby tourist areas so that it can also stimulate the local economy. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and Regent of Demak Eistianah were present at the review event.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos