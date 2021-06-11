How Libya ushered in the era of Kamikaze drones | Stone applications

LONDON In March 2020, as COVID-19 locked down the world, what may have been the first autonomous drone attacks in history took place on a largely unguarded battlefield in Libya.

According to a UN report released in March this year, Libyan forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) used Turkish-made Kargu-2 STM drones to track down units loyal to Libyan Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The report, prepared by independent experts for a UN panel on weapons sanctions in Libya, said the four-rotor drones were programmed in autonomous mode to automatically attack fleeing logistics convoys and other vehicles. , without further human intervention.

If correct, it would represent the first such documented incident on a battlefield, a development that has long been predicted and feared by military and human rights experts. While drones have been a feature of the battlefield for years, from strikes by large American unmanned aerial vehicles to much smaller devices operated by militant groups such as the Islamic State, they still need a being. human to operate the circuit breaker.

That such a move may have taken place unannounced and largely unnoticed, however, should come as no surprise. The past two decades have seen massive proliferation, downsizing, and democratization of technology once reserved for the most powerful states. Innovation is now much cheaper and those who want to bend the rules may find it to be an advantage.

Roving drones

No country has harnessed this momentum as much as Turkey, with its cheap and efficient suicide drones dovetailing perfectly with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign policy.

As US and West interest in the Middle East wanes, Turkey is quietly increasing its involvement in conflicts in Libya, Syria, Afghanistan and West Africa. This presence is often diplomatic, commercial and military at the same time, with Turkish arms and technology deliveries often being a key part of the deal.

Turkey has also emerged as a leading driver in the larger drone market, selling its Bayraktar TB2 drones to countries such as Qatar, Tunisia and Ukraine, with each deal also fostering Turkish connections and geopolitical interests. The TB2 was also used by Turkish-backed forces in Libya, one of several weapon systems apparently shipped in violation of a UN arms embargo.

In the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan last year, Turkish support was central to Azerbaijan’s success on the battlefield, with Turkish drones prowling the battlefield for target Armenian tanks with brutal effect.

Images of these attacks have been widely used by Azerbaijan as an information war, disseminated on social media and shown on large screens in public places.

Not everyone is happy to see the success of Turkey’s drone exports. In April, Canada blocked the export of potential drone components to Turkey along with other Western sanctions following Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missiles. Canada’s Foreign Ministry said the ban was in part due to evidence that components of Canadian drones had been used in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

It is not yet clear whether these drones were operated autonomously, but it is at least a possibility. STM, the Turkish company that makes the drones, says in a YouTube video that the Kargu drone can autonomously select targets with a fire-and-forget mode, which implies that it can be launched to stroll in search of a target and then engage automatically.

Maybe too late

The video shows the quadcopter taking off and hovering before identifying and targeting a vehicle. While the video shows a deliberate human decision to engage, the company’s headlines say it can shoot and forget.

Similar drones, although not necessarily self-contained, are also made by Israel and have played an important role in the most recent conflict in Gaza. They are also exported to Azerbaijan and used in Nagorno-Karabakh.

It is difficult to follow such developments, especially in the era of COVID-19, when the media and international observers are less likely to be present. Small drones are increasingly a feature of the war in the Middle East, used by Houthi rebels in Yemen, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and all parties in Syria.

The use of firearms and oblivion is of course nothing new, 77 years ago German V1 and V2 rockets hit southern England, guided to populated areas by rudimentary guidance systems. Anti-personnel and anti-vehicle landmines have been around for much longer, awaiting unsuspecting victims sometimes decades later.

Landmines were banned by the 1997 Ottawa Treaty, and some activists have long called for a similar ban on autonomous killer drones.

They had argued that this should be done before this technology becomes a reality, but it may already be too late. Whether or not the March 2020 strike in Libya was really the first autonomous drone attack, it is unlikely to be the last and there may well have been more since then.