Budget to improve the standard of living of the working class, workers: Farrukh Habib – Pakistan





Posted on Jun 11, 2021 1:13 PM

Budget to improve the standard of living of the working class, workers: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the government is presenting an excellent balanced and user-friendly budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

In the 2021-22 budget, maximum funds will be allocated to social assistance projects for poor segments of society, the working class and the working class, he said in a conversation with a channel of private information.

Farrukh Habib said the budget would focus on austerity and benefit the public, and efforts would be made to place minimum burdens on the common man. The resources generated by financial discipline, transparency and good governance are also spent for the well-being of the population, he added.

The Minister of State said that besides the big cities, the balanced development of villages is also ensured so that all facilities are available for young people and farmers living in rural areas.

He said disadvantaged segments of society were most affected by the hardships of Covid-19 and the government would no longer allocate the burden of direct taxes and make it easier for the common man.

He said the PTI is a pro-Labor party and Prime Minister Imran Khan has always supported workers’ rights, adding that wages for jobs, including painters, unskilled workers, plumbers and electricians, have been increased.

The minister said that with the government’s prudent policies, more than 13% of exports have increased, adding that per capita income has also increased, which is another historic achievement of the current government.

He said the country has better days ahead when the common man will fully benefit from the cautious policies of the current government.

He mentioned that to make major changes to the Kamyab Jawan (KJP) program, planning to increase the loan facility for young people, which would prove to be a driving force for job creation, poverty reduction and economic growth in the country.

He said that like KPK province, the health card project would be extended to other provinces in the country to facilitate the working class and the poor. He said the current government is building dams to provide 10,000 megawatts of low cost electricity.

Habib also assured that the government will control inflation and that the common man will get relief first.

