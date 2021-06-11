Trump administrator seized data from two Democratic lawmakers: report | Donald Trump News





Justice Department prosecutors seized data from Apple on two Democratic lawmakers, according to the NY Times.

Former President Donald Trump’s US Department of Justice prosecutors seized data from Apple on two Democratic lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee, along with their staff and family members, the New York reported Thursday. Times.

Summons for communications metadata targeted Congressman Adam Schiff of California, an enemy of Trump who was then the panel’s top Democrat and now its chairman, the newspaper said.

The record-breaking seizures took place in 2017 and early 2018, as the department investigated leaks of classified information relating to contacts between the Trump administration and the Russian government, according to the newspaper.

Trump has repeatedly called on the DOJ to prosecute his political enemies.

It is clear that his requests did not fall on deaf ears.

This baseless investigation, though now closed, is yet another example of Trump’s corrupt militarization of justice.

And how much he has endangered our democracy.

Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 11, 2021

Congressman Eric Swalwell told CNN on Thursday he was the second Democratic lawmaker on the affected committee.

I have been informed by Apple that they have seized my records. It’s wrong, he said.

One of the targeted family members was a minor, the newspaper reported.

According to the Times, prosecutors working under then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions made unusual efforts to find the source of the leaked classified information.

Justice Department officials targeted electronic data not only of lawmakers, but also that of their staff and families, possibly targeting a minor because investigators believed lawmakers were using their associates or children’s devices. to hide contacts with journalists.

Like many of the world’s most despicable dictators, former President Trump showed complete disregard for our democracy and the rule of law. My statement: pic.twitter.com/Pvvb1xYiLn

Rep Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 11, 2021

The Justice Department and Apple have yet to comment on the report.

Ultimately, none of the data or other evidence linked lawmakers or the House Intelligence Committee to the leaks, the Times said.

But investigations into the leaks were revived by Attorney General Bill Barr a year later, the newspaper reported.

Seizure of such files has rarely been observed outside of corruption investigations.

Armament of the police

Schiff, without confirming he was the target of the investigation, called for an investigation by the Justice Department’s Inspector General into this case and others that suggest the militarization of law enforcement by a corrupt president .

Trump tried to use the Department as a stick against his political opponents and members of the media. It is increasingly clear that these requests have not fallen on deaf ears, Schiff said in a statement.

Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi also called for an investigation, calling the New York Times report heartbreaking.

These actions appear to be another blatant attack on our democracy led by the former president, she said in a statement.

The Justice Department imposed a gag order on Apple that expired this year, meaning lawmakers were unaware of the investigations until the tech giant notified them last month, the newspaper said. .

Schiff, who led the team of Democratic prosecutors in Trump’s first Senate impeachment trial in early 2020, has long railed against the former president, calling him dangerous.

He pleaded in early 2020 for Trump to be removed from office for abuse of power and obstructing Congress. Trump was then acquitted. He was then impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate, for his alleged role in inciting rioters who stormed the US capital on January 6, 2021.







