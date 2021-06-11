Megawati story was chosen as chair of UKP PIP steering committee, Had Said Jokowi was brave

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri recounts the start of his election by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Presidential Work Unit for the Development of Pancasila Ideology (UKP PIP) which has been transformed into a Development Agency PancasilaBPIP).

This was conveyed during the public opening session of the title of honorary professor (non-permanent professor) of the Indonesian Defense University in Megawati Soekarnoputri.

“It’s a funny story, once I was abroad. The minister of the district secretariat (Pramono Anung) called, the president asked me where I was, because I was about to go. swear in as head of UKP I asked Pak Pram, what is UKP Pram? UKP is the president’s work unit. I asked what is it for “promote the Pancasila ideology,” said Megawati, quoted on Youtube from the official University of Defense on Friday (6/11/2021).

Hearing this, Mega immediately asked why President Jokowi had chosen him as the chair of the UKP’s PIP Steering Committee.

“I asked why the president chose me? He [Pramono] said, the president wants the mother to come home soon. You know, Landau, don’t you know, the work unit is really small, maybe if you’re in the third rung or below I’ll tell you. What if the president was done and wouldn’t dissolve? Mega said.

However, considering that the function and task of UKP PIP is to further the ideology of Pancasila, Megawati ultimately accepted the request of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

However, the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia admitted that he raised objections to Jokowi regarding his assignment as Chairman of the PIP UKP Steering Committee. He said Jokowi had the heart to give a sagging mission.

“When I met the president, I immediately said that you were keen to do my mission so badly. Am not the 5th president, how come I am now president of the steering committee from the UKP, you know where the unit is in the structure. He immediately burst out laughing, ”Mega said.

Previously, President Jokowi changed the name The Presidential Work Unit for the Development of Pancasila Ideology (UKP PIP) became the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) on the basis of Presidential Regulation number 7 of 2018.

Information obtained from the Cabinet Secretariat’s Data and Information Center in Jakarta on Thursday (8/3/2018) indicated that the presidential regulation regarding the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency was signed by the president. Jokowi on February 28.

One of the considerations for the name change is that the UKP PIP, which led the development of the Pancasila ideology, needs to be refined and revitalized in its organization, duties and functions. UKP PIP was formed on the basis of Presidential Regulation number 54 of 2017.

The BPIP is an institution under the authority of the President and accountable to him, headed by the Board of Directors, the Director and the Deputy Director, as indicated in Article 1 paragraph (1) and (2) of the Presidential Rules. .

It is stated in the presidential regulations that the BPIP has the task of assisting the president in the formulation of political orientations for the development of the Pancasila ideology, the coordination, synchronization and control of the development of the Pancasila ideology in a manner comprehensive and sustainable.

The BPIP is also responsible for carrying out the preparation for the standardization of education and training, providing education and training, as well as providing recommendations based on the results of studies on contrary policies or regulations. in Pancasila to high state institutions, ministries / institutions, regional governments, socio-political organizations and other community components.

The organizational structure of the BPIP consists of a president and members. The Steering Committee consists of a maximum of 11 people comprising elements of state figures, religious and community leaders, retired military personnel, Polri, civil servants and academics.

On June 7, 2017, the President inaugurated the UKP PIP with the composition of the Board of Directors: President of the Steering Committee Megawati Soekarnoputri with members Try Sutrisno, Ahmad Syafii Ma’arif, Said Agil Siradj, Ma’ruf Amin, Mahfud MD, Sudhamek, Andreas Anangguru Yewangoe and Wisnu Bawa Tenaya, as well as UKP PIP Director Yudi Latief.



