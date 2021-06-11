Prominent environmentalist and winner of the Padma Shri Radha Mohan Prize has passed away; PM Modi apologizes for his disappearance





Professor Radha Mohan, an environmentalist, socialist and winner of the Padma Shri Prize, died Thursday evening in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 78 years old and is survived by three daughters. Condoling his death, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Professor Radha Mohan ji was deeply passionate about agriculture, especially the adoption of sustainable and organic practices. He was also respected for his knowledge of subjects related to economics and ecology. Saddened by his disappearance. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Professor Radhamohan Ji was deeply passionate about agriculture, especially the adoption of sustainable and organic practices. He was also respected for his knowledge of subjects related to economics and ecology. Saddened by his disappearance. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2021 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed his condolences on his death and tweeted, Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gandhian and Padma Shri, Professor Radha Mohan. An economist turned environmentalist made a remarkable contribution to sustainable organic agriculture. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and supporters. Mohan suffered from bronchial asthma as well as other comorbidities and was admitted to hospital earlier this week after his health deteriorated. Former Odisha Information Commissioner and retired professor of economics, Mohan received the Padma Shri with his daughter Sabarmatee, in 2020, for their contribution to the agricultural sector. In 1990, they had together founded “Sambhav”, a social organization aimed at educating farmers about organic and natural farming. The 36 hectares of wastelands at Odagaon in Nayagarh, which were bought by them and converted into forest, are now home to rare varieties of trees and plants including cloves, black rice. The wasteland has been transformed using ecological waste to create fertile topsoil. Over 1000 species of plants are found here and has a seed bank of 700 native varieties.

Born in 1943 in Nayagarh district, Radha Mohan had pursued higher and higher education in economics. He was appointed state information commissioner. He had also taught economics at various colleges in the state. He has also worked as a member of the State Planning Board, Advisory Committee, State Watershed Mission, Education Working Group, State Wildlife Advisory Committee, NSS Advisory Committee, Steering Committee on Joint Forest Management and as a member of the State Pollution Control Board.







