Despite threats from Trump, Kemp’s great challenger is nowhere to be found





Kemp then decided to reopen Georgia out of its COVID lockdown in April 2020, ahead of Trump’s public calendar. I’m not happy with Brian Kemp, I can tell you that, Trump said at a press conference at the time.

But the real betrayal, in Trump’s mind, came when Kemp refused to intervene in his defeat in Georgia for the president in 2020.

With his Twitter thread set to napalm, Trump called Kemp an idiot and a clown. He suggested that the governor, along with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, would go to jail soon. He exclaimed that he wished he had never approved of Kemp in the first place.

Worse yet, and Republicans’ most feared fate, Trump warned he would actively recruit a main challenger against Kemp and did so live on television at a rally in December in Valdosta.

Doug, do you want to run for governor in two years? Trump then asked-Rep. Doug Collins, to the roar of the crowd. Hed to be a handsome governor.

But six months later, the crowd is gone, Trump is no longer in office, and while the former president is still embraced by conservative voters in Georgia, Brian Kemp contemplates the distinct possibility that Jones is the best Trump can. do against him.

How the hell did he get here?

State Republicans point to a combination of factors that make racing against Kemp an unappealing option for any Republican serious about their own future, no matter who tries to persuade them to do so.

First and foremost, Kemps’s status as sitting Republican governor.

There is no greater challenge in electoral politics than electing an incumbent governor, Chip Lake said.

Lake knows what he’s talking about as Doug Collins’ best adviser when Collins attempted to overthrow Senator Kelly Loeffler in 2020. He pointed to the enormous notoriety of the incumbent governors, the continued power base and the ability to raise money. ‘huge sums of money.

Former Lakes boss Doug Collins is one of many high profile Republicans who have agreed to challenge Kemp. In the Collins case, he was reportedly exhausted from the race against Loeffler.

A fresher face in the mix was Senator Burt Jones, wealthy, ambitious and ready to move on. But he, too, seems ready to announce his candidacy for the post of lieutenant governor instead of the top post, even after indicating earlier that LG’s post was not in his sites.

One hurdle for anyone looking to start the race against the governor is Kemps’s surprisingly enduring poll count. According to a recent internal poll, 73% of GOP primary voters view it favorably, compared to 19% who do not.

It’s less loved than Trump, but higher than anyone in the state and the same data any Republican hopeful would see when they decide to challenge Kemp.

How did the governor manage to stay on the good side of three-quarters of GOP voters, even after all the abuse Trump has inflicted on him?

I think Brian Kemp did what Donald Trump is unable to do, which is even though he was attacked he got over it and he didn’t go down the gutter, m longtime Conservative radio host Martha Zoller said.

At Zollers’ point, Kemp never stopped supporting Trump, even after Trump stopped supporting him.

Asked by Fox News host Neil Cavuto in March if he would back the president if he was the 2024 candidate, Kemp said absolutely.

Weren’t always going to get along, but I think the president deserves a lot of credit and he’s not going away, he said.

While Kemp was clearly in hot water with Republicans after the 2020 election, and Zoller said he still had work to do to win them over, passing Senate Bill 202 and giving up with everything. the world, from Coca-Cola to Major League Baseball afterwards, have been a shot in the arm for his chances of winning them back.

All of these things happened and really made Brian Kemp look like a Tory leader, someone who stood up for electoral integrity, said Brian Robinson. They gave him his best defense against the number one attack on him from within his own party.

The GOP strategist added, I think the most telling aspect of this is that there is no name attached to the idea of ​​a serious main challenge for Kemp at this time. The only name attached is President Trump.

Unsurprisingly, the Vernon Jones camp disagrees with these assessments and argues that the absence of another name in the race is not a sign that Trump can’t improve someone, but that Jones is the man for the job.

It is very clear, based on the fact that no one has entered this race, that Vernon has really shown that he is the candidate to truly wear the Trump coat in this state, his spokesman CJ Pearson said, adding that a Democrat-turned-Republican managed to win the White House in 2016, so why couldn’t this have happened in Georgia in 2022?

A lot can and will change before this race gets started, more can come in, Trump could endorse Jones, anything goes these days it seems. And running against any Democrat in the fall will have its own set of obstacles.

But one fact is clear: Much of Donald Trump’s power is based on threats and assumptions, especially among GOP leaders.

What if he gets angry? What if he attacks you on Twitter? What if, worst of all, he decides to face a main opponent against you, or at least try to do so?

Kemp seems to be spinning and if? to So what?

After all, there might be no reason to be afraid of Donald Trump.

