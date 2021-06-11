Boris Johnson plans to delay easing June 21 lockdown by one month





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned that lifting restrictions on June 21 risked an increase in cases and hospitalizations (Getty Images) Boris Johnson plans to delay the next step in the easing of the lockdown in England by one month on June 21, according to reports. Ministers believe the delay would give businesses certainty and give people more time to receive both vaccines, the Times reports. Restrictions are expected to be lifted in England on June 21, but there has been an increase in infections and hospital admissions of the Delta variant. Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed yesterday that the variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 91% of new coronavirus cases in the UK. The prime minister is expected to announce on June 14 whether the restrictions will be lifted as planned. Patience now will pay off in the long run News of the potential delay comes as the government has been asked to postpone lifting the restrictions on June 21. Jim McManus, vice president of the Association of Public Health Directors, said the data and not the dates should drive the final decision. He said: Patience now will pay off in the long run. Mr McManus said: Covid is not going to go away on June 21 and lifting all measures by the 21st risks undoing the significant progress we have made. Lifting the measures completely on June 21 not only risks an increase in cases and hospitalizations, but also risks the introduction of new variants in the UK that will undermine our vaccination program and derail our path back to normalcy. The alternatives of locking or releasing all measurements are wrong. Instead, we would like to see the extension of the current measures take effect on May 17 and a postponement of the full reopening. Case rates more than doubled among 20-29 year olds Public Health England (PHE) ‘s latest weekly surveillance report, released on Thursday, showed case rates had increased in almost all age groups in England. The case rate more than doubled among those aged 20 to 29, from 54.0 per 100,000 people in the week ending May 30 to 121.0 in the seven days before June 6.

