Politics
Inflation fears in China could spoil the party
For now, it’s the manufacturers and not the consumers who are feeling the most heat, although it could mean job losses if things get worse.
Nonetheless, weak consumption is a major problem hampering China’s further recovery at a time when export growth shows signs of weakening. Chinese exports rose 27.9% year-on-year in May, from 32.3% in April.
That was not helped by logistical bottlenecks and delays at ports in southern China where a coronavirus outbreak has put major cities back in lockdown. Shipping consultants compared the container bottleneck in the southern port of Yantian with the blockade of the Suez Canal in March. A notice from Danish shipping company Maersk this week reported ship delays of 14 days.
While the World Bank expects China’s economy to grow 8.5% this year, the latest economic data suggests China’s post-pandemic recovery is slowing as the rest of the world is rebounding.
Given global supply constraints and recovering demand as well as Chinese-style decarbonization, there does not appear to be a silver bullet to this commodity-driven wave of inflation, wrote this week. economist from Citis China Li-Gang Liu.
A three-year tariff war with Washington is also wreaking havoc, though some manufacturers have said AFR weekend they circumvented this by diverting exports to Southeast Asia.
The trade surplus with the United States rose 14 percent to $ 31.8 billion in May, from $ 12.7 billion with the European Union. Joe Biden this week expanded a list of Chinese companies banned from US investors.
Ride the storm
Still, many economists believe Chinese manufacturers will weather the storm easily. China is the opposite mirror of the United States, where the recovery in demand has outpaced supply, providing a continued windfall for Chinese exporters, said Thomas Gatley, senior analyst at Beijing-based Gavekal Research.
Despite weak domestic consumer demand, industrial profits were boosted by booming exports, a strong real estate sector and rising materials prices. Therefore, most companies are in a decent position to absorb the increases in input costs.
Like Australia, China’s economic advantage has been its ability to avoid recurring waves of coronavirus infections and to keep its factories and businesses open throughout the past year, as its borders remain firmly closed. .
However, it is well ahead of Australia with its vaccination rollout. After a slow start, it vaccinates 20 million people per day, with 800 million doses administered. But that failed to prevent an outbreak in the south of the country, resulting in short lockdowns in Melbourne.
Stepping away from the global financial crisis when the Chinese government triggered an infrastructure boom with massive stimulus measures, policymakers took a more conservative approach to managing the world’s second-largest economy emerging from the pandemic. While construction and the real estate market are still booming, Chinese leaders are determined to keep the country’s huge debt manageable.
Authorities have signaled a crackdown on commodity price speculation and the People’s Bank of China is taking a cautious approach to stimulus. Figures released this week showed credit growth continued to decline in May due to the policy tightening. The central bank will also need to ensure that the rise in the yuan does not become a problem.
While the economy has so far held up very well to the withdrawal of political support, the usual lags mean that weaker credit growth will become a growing obstacle to activity in the coming quarters, said Julian Evans- Pritchard, Principal Economist of Capital Economics for China.
Despite economic headwinds, changing geopolitical dynamics and the challenge of China’s aging population, which will not be resolved by allowing people to have more children, China’s status as a factory of the world is not about to change.
John de Ningbo explains: I’m sure the good days are over, but China is not going to go away. The cost increases facing China, at least the raw material price issues, will also affect manufacturers elsewhere.
