Turkish President, Academics Discuss Solutions for Mucilage in Sea of ​​Marmara

The Turkish president chaired Thursday evening a meeting at the presidential complex of the capital to discuss solutions to the problem of mucilage in the Sea of ​​Marmara.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities have stepped up inspections at all sewage and solid waste facilities while reviewing developments at sea.

An academic committee formed by the country’s Higher Education Council attended the meeting to discuss scientific solutions to the problem.

Erdogan listened to his proposals for solutions and recalled the latest measures taken against the problem of increased mucilage.

The committee issued a final statement assessing academic studies on solutions to the problem.

Rising temperatures, oxygen depletion, ocean acidification, land inputs (wastewater, food elements), overfishing, pollution, invasive species and maritime activities are among the main causes of the excessive mucilage, says the statement.

He said the phenomenon occurred because single-celled organisms reacted to changing environmental conditions by discharging their intracellular body fluids more and / or faster than normal.

Among the changes in environmental conditions are the increase in population density in the region, exposure to domestic or industrial waste, loss of habitat and increase in sea temperatures due to climate change, a he added.

Regarding the consequences of the phenomenon, the statement explains that the mucilage, rich in various pollutants, descends to the bottom of the sea and disrupts the structure of the benthic flora and fauna, limiting the life of the creatures that live there.

While increasing the rate of heavy metal accumulation within the formed mucilage mass, it should also decrease the oxygen level in the Sea of ​​Marmara.

As for the solution, academics stressed the importance of prioritizing the health of the marine ecosystem in planning activities in the Sea of ​​Marmara.

The ecology of the Sea of ​​Marmara has lost its sustainability and has become vulnerable to external factors, the statement notes.

He added that risks such as harmful algae, jellyfish blooms and the formation of hydrogen sulfide are also present in the Sea of ​​Marmara.

Stressing the importance of holistic approaches, the declaration proposed that the entire Marmara Sea area be declared a protection zone under a certain plan.

He noted that while ensuring that the wastewater does not return to the sea after treatment and instead is used for irrigation, inputs of land origin should be discarded at depth after undergoing advanced biological treatment.

To determine the temporal and spatial distribution of the mucilage, dosing of reactive oxygen with mobile platforms on the Marmara coast should be studied, he said.

He further noted that the integration of existing processing plants with advanced processing technologies should be ensured and that a monitoring committee should be established.

Mucilage, also known as sea snot, is the proliferation of microscopic algae called phytoplankton. The thick, viscous, mucus-like layer contains a variety of microorganisms and is caused by rising seawater temperatures due to global warming, water stagnation and pollution.

The 22-point action plan to eliminate the recent increase in mucilage will be carried out jointly by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Interior, relevant institutions, NGOs and coastal municipalities under the coordination of the governorates also participate.

* Written by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara