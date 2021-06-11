Politics
Turkish President, Academics Discuss Solutions for Mucilage in Sea of Marmara
The Turkish president chaired Thursday evening a meeting at the presidential complex of the capital to discuss solutions to the problem of mucilage in the Sea of Marmara.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities have stepped up inspections at all sewage and solid waste facilities while reviewing developments at sea.
An academic committee formed by the country’s Higher Education Council attended the meeting to discuss scientific solutions to the problem.
Erdogan listened to his proposals for solutions and recalled the latest measures taken against the problem of increased mucilage.
The committee issued a final statement assessing academic studies on solutions to the problem.
Rising temperatures, oxygen depletion, ocean acidification, land inputs (wastewater, food elements), overfishing, pollution, invasive species and maritime activities are among the main causes of the excessive mucilage, says the statement.
He said the phenomenon occurred because single-celled organisms reacted to changing environmental conditions by discharging their intracellular body fluids more and / or faster than normal.
Among the changes in environmental conditions are the increase in population density in the region, exposure to domestic or industrial waste, loss of habitat and increase in sea temperatures due to climate change, a he added.
Regarding the consequences of the phenomenon, the statement explains that the mucilage, rich in various pollutants, descends to the bottom of the sea and disrupts the structure of the benthic flora and fauna, limiting the life of the creatures that live there.
While increasing the rate of heavy metal accumulation within the formed mucilage mass, it should also decrease the oxygen level in the Sea of Marmara.
As for the solution, academics stressed the importance of prioritizing the health of the marine ecosystem in planning activities in the Sea of Marmara.
The ecology of the Sea of Marmara has lost its sustainability and has become vulnerable to external factors, the statement notes.
He added that risks such as harmful algae, jellyfish blooms and the formation of hydrogen sulfide are also present in the Sea of Marmara.
Stressing the importance of holistic approaches, the declaration proposed that the entire Marmara Sea area be declared a protection zone under a certain plan.
He noted that while ensuring that the wastewater does not return to the sea after treatment and instead is used for irrigation, inputs of land origin should be discarded at depth after undergoing advanced biological treatment.
To determine the temporal and spatial distribution of the mucilage, dosing of reactive oxygen with mobile platforms on the Marmara coast should be studied, he said.
He further noted that the integration of existing processing plants with advanced processing technologies should be ensured and that a monitoring committee should be established.
Mucilage, also known as sea snot, is the proliferation of microscopic algae called phytoplankton. The thick, viscous, mucus-like layer contains a variety of microorganisms and is caused by rising seawater temperatures due to global warming, water stagnation and pollution.
The 22-point action plan to eliminate the recent increase in mucilage will be carried out jointly by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.
The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Interior, relevant institutions, NGOs and coastal municipalities under the coordination of the governorates also participate.
* Written by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]