Jokowi reveals the privileges of the Semarang-Demak toll road, doesn’t he?





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the Semarang-Demak toll road construction project in Demak Regency, Central Java. Jokowi revealed that the project Highway Semarang-Demak is part of the toll road network of Java, the north coast of Java. "This corridor will connect Semarang, Demak, Rembang, Tuban and Gresik. The Gresik-Surabaya section has been connected to the toll road and has been operated," Jokowi said in a press release quoted on Youtube Setpres on Friday (11 / 6/2021). Also, Jokowi mentioned the length of the segment Semarang-Demak toll road This total reaches 26.7 kilometers. The construction of this toll road section is divided into two sections, namely Section I Semarang / Kaligawe – Sayung with a length of 10.39 kilometers and Sayung – Demak with a length of 16.31 kilometers. "Section I is government support and Section 2″ [dibangun] with the PPP scheme [Kerjasama Pemerintah dan Badan Usaha]," he said. Once the construction process is complete and officially operational, Jokowi hopes the toll road will significantly reduce traffic jams at Kaligawe and Ahmad Yani Airport. According to him, traffic jams have been occurring for decades as large vehicles all pass on this road. In addition to improving connectivity, Jokowi said the section of the Semarang-Demak toll road also has special features. "The specialty of this toll road is that it is multifunctional. In addition to improving connectivity, Section 1 of the Semarang-Demak toll road also serves to control tidal flooding with the function of a water basin. retention and a dike, "he said. He revealed that there would later be the development of areas that were previously submerged and became dry for industrial areas. "we are waiting for this [tol Semarang-Demak] can be completed immediately so that it can encourage economic growth in Central Java, "he said. During a visit to the Semarang-Demak toll highway construction project, President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono and Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo.

