Release stock market dues, Capt Amarinder urges PM Modi: The Tribune India





Chandigarh, June 10 Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request the release of the pending amount from the state under the post-matric scholarship for listed castes for the period 2017- 2020. Rs 1,563 cr pending The Center introduced a revised sharing model between the Center and the States (60:40), making it effective only from April 1, 2020

No decision had yet been communicated on the Rs1,563-cr contributions for 2017 to 2020, thus jeopardizing the future of SC students, the CM wrote to the PM

In the letter, the CM said that while the Center amended the scholarship guidelines on December 31, 2020 to introduce a revised sharing model between the Center and the States (60:40), the same was not entry into force only from April 1. , 2020. No decision had yet been communicated on the matter for the period between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2020, thus jeopardizing the future of hundreds of thousands of SC students, he said. he declares. The CM stressed that in its previous letters of October 2018 and February 2020, it had brought to the attention of the Prime Minister the state’s concern regarding the pending request under the program. An amount of 1,563 crore rupees for the period between 2017 and 2020 was still pending with the Indian government’s Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, to be released as a central share under the program, has he said, adding that no response had yet been received to these letters. . Stressing that the Punjab had the highest percentage of SC population in the country, the CM said the state deserved special attention on the tally. In addition, being a border state, it was necessary to ensure that its young people had the possibility of access to education and employment so that they would not fall prey to anti-social and anti-national elements. – TNS







