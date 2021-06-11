Pakistan heading towards economic stability, PM Imran Khan says





Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a review meeting on investment facilitation. – APP Prime Minister Imran Khan says investment is the most important factor for maintaining economic stability. Calls on ministers to take measures to promote investment and ensure the timely achievement of set targets. The head of the BOI informs the Prime Minister of the measures taken to eliminate obstacles to trade and investment.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the country is heading towards economic stability and called for ensuring the ease of doing business for investors.

“As the country is currently moving towards economic stability, investment is the most important factor to maintain this stability and achieve rapid economic growth,” he said, chairing a meeting regarding the removal of barriers to economic growth. business and investment.

Prime Minister Khan also called on all federal departments and provincial governments to take action to promote investments and ensure the timely achievement of set goals.

Prime Minister’s Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Dr Shehbaz Gill, the secretaries of the relevant ministries, the chairman of the National Electricity Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and senior officials were present at the meeting, which was also attended by chief secretaries from four provinces via video link.

The secretary of the Board of Investment (BOI) briefed the meeting on steps taken to remove barriers to trade and investment.

The meeting was informed that the measures included amendments to laws, a simplification of the tax collection system, the creation of a system to easily obtain certificates of no objection (NOC) from other departments and changes. unnecessary and old procedures.

Meanwhile, the prime minister held a meeting with a delegation of foreign investors and said the government’s pro-investor policies had led to renewed investor confidence.

The prime minister said that increased investment in multiple sectors has also led to the creation of employment opportunities and economic development.

The delegation told the prime minister that work on their new beverage factory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would soon begin to generate many jobs, income and opportunities for allied industries.

Minister of Industries Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razzak Dawood and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul attended the meeting.

