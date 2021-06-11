Boris Johnson finally tells England fans to ‘cheer, not boo’ kneeling players

Boris Johnson has finally told England fans to “cheer on and not boo” the players who kneel – after days of getting around the issue.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman had previously failed to condemn a minority of fans who booed the players before Euro 2020.

But today, in a not-so-rushed turn, a No.10 spokesperson told fans to “not cheer” as the tournament kicks off tonight.

The move – hours after a national newspaper made the same front-page appeal – is a victory for racial justice activists and Gordon Brown.

Former Prime Minister Brown had said: ‘I think it would be very bad for Britain if these culture wars started to develop, where people would grab an example of someone doing something and try to make it happen. make a big problem that rather divided the audience. than to unite the public. “

It also leaves the Conservative Minister of Education, Gillian Keegan, embarrassed, who said last night that taking a knee was “a source of division”.







(Image: Getty Images)



When asked if Boris Johnson argues for England players to kneel down, a No10 spokesperson replied: Yes. The Prime Minister respects the rights of all to demonstrate peacefully and to express their feelings in the face of injustice.

When asked if he would condemn these booed players, he replied: I think the Prime Minister has already spoken about his desire for everyone to support the national team.

And the Prime Minister would like everyone to line up behind the team to cheer them on, not to boo.

When asked if the PM agrees with Gillian Keegan that taking the knee splits, a spokesperson for No 10 said: The PM respects everyone’s right to peaceful protest and to make known their feelings about injustices.

It’s a change of tune from the start of the week, when the Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: “Taking the knee, in particular, the Prime Minister is more focused on action than gestures. “.

Euro 2020 kicks off tonight as Turkey face Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

It marks the start of a month-long international football festival.

England are keen to recover their first major piece of silverware since winning the World Cup at home in 1966.

Wales and Scotland were also part of the tournament, with Scotland’s opener against the Czech Republic on Monday marking the first time the men’s team have qualified for a major tournament in 23 years.

Supporting his players to kneel in an open letter to English fans in The Players’ Tribune, England manager Gareth Southgate said he has “a responsibility to the wider community to use my voice, and the players too. “.

He added: “It is their duty to continue to interact with the public on issues such as equality, inclusiveness and racial injustice, while using the power of their voice to help bring the debates on. the table, raise awareness and educate. “

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said today that he wants to separate the symbol from the Black Lives Matter movement.

He said: The symbolism of reminding the world how painful it is to be subjected to the racism to which Marcus Rashford has been subjected, I absolutely support it.

If you then extrapolate to a Black Lives Matter movement that has a political agenda, that’s a different place.